The Mannar Panchayat has launched the 'Waste-Free Mannar' project, beginning with a cleanup of the Bus Stand Road and a drainage canal.

In addition to the foul smell from stagnant, polluted water, large piles of garbage had accumulated on both sides of this road. The area, being secluded, had turned into a dumping ground for waste.

Although the Panchayat authorities had previously taken action, their efforts were not successful. It was common to find garbage-filled sacks dumped in the drainage canal, in a nearby vacant lot, and in the bushes.

The 'Waste-Free Mannar' initiative is being implemented under the leadership of the newly elected Panchayat President, B K Prasad, and other public representatives. Prasad also said that surveillance cameras will be installed in the area this week.