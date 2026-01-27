Kondotti: The scissors and makeup brushes at `Wawo Beauty Parlour' in Morayur Angadi can take a break. From the hum of clippers and the scent of hair tonics, Fahad Arimpra is now stepping into a courtroom, donning a lawyer’s gown.

Driven by a passion for learning and a lifelong goal of becoming a lawyer, Fahad pursued his dream with determination for over 12 years. Once a barber who had failed in his SSLC examinations, he is now celebrating the achievement of earning his law degree.

Born to Ismail Nambamkunnath and Aasiya of Palathingal in Arimpra, Fahad initially followed the family profession after failing Class 10.

Soon after, he moved abroad, working in barber shops across Mecca and Medina. After eight years of expatriate life in Saudi Arabia, he returned to Kerala and later opened the Wawo Beauty Parlour in Morayur.

While working in barber shops after leaving school, Fahad never lost sight of his goal to continue education. After losing his job in Saudi Arabia and returning home, he contacted the Literacy Mission ( Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority) and resumed studies in Class 10 equivilency programme. In 2014, he topped the Class 10-equivalent examination in Morayur Panchayat and also went on to successfully pass the higher secondary-equivalent exam as well.

Fahad has also been an active volunteer, often rushing to accident sites and assisting with ambulance services. During this time, exposure to various legal issues inspired him to pursue a career in law. In 2018, he enrolled at MCT Law College in Melmuri. Over the five years of study, he faced setbacks in some subjects but persevered through every challenge. His dedication and determination finally paid off, as he successfully earned his LLB degree.

Fahad also serves as the Secretary of the Alivu Cultural Forum, President of the Parents and Teachers Association at Arimpra GMUP School, and also serves as President of the Kerala Barber and Beautician Association, Morayur Block. He is also involved in processing and transporting of turmeric powder. Fahad now has his sights set on making a mark in the legal field.

Fahad is married to Nadeera, and the couple has three children: Fadheel, Fahmin, and Farnaad.