Kozhikode: The Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Shimjitha VK, who was arrested in connection with the suicide of Deepak U, a native of Govidnapuram.

The court rejected the plea after considering the police remand report, which stated that preliminary investigations indicate that videos posted by the accused on social media allegedly led to the suicide of 41-year-old Deepak.

Shimjitha VK, also known as Shimjitha Musthafa (35), a native of Chorod in Vadakara, was arrested last Wednesday on charges of abetment of suicide. The arrest followed the circulation of several videos posted by her on social media, in which she accused Deepak of misconduct during a bus journey from Payyannur on January 16.

According to the police report submitted before the court, Deepak died by suicide after watching the controversial videos, which later went viral on social media. The report further noted that the accused is well educated, holds a postgraduate degree, and is a former ward member of the Areekode Grama Panchayat, and therefore has sufficient awareness of the law.

The police also pointed out that despite alleging an unpleasant experience during the journey, the accused did not file any complaint at either the Vadakara or Payyannur police stations.

The report states that Deepak, who was allegedly insulted by the videos, suffered extreme mental anguish, fearing that his parents and relatives would view the videos and perceive him as a sexual offender. In a state of shock, he subsequently died by suicide in his bedroom, the report said.

Meanwhile, police have already initiated steps to recover the accused's Facebook and Instagram accounts, which were allegedly deleted from her phone.

Shimjitha is currently lodged at the Women’s Jail in Manjeri.