Thiruvananthapuram: With the proposed SilverLine (K-Rail) project stalled, the Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for a 583-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The K-Rail, which sought to provide high-speed rail connectivity along the same stretch, failed to take off due to technical objections from Indian Railways and public opposition in parts of the state.

The government press note said a formal letter will be sent to the Central government expressing the state's interest in the RRTS project. Additionally, the Transport Department will initiate consultations with the Centre. Once the Centre grants in-principle approval, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed. The Transport Department will then place the final proposal, including technical and financial details and funding sources, before the Cabinet.

Given Kerala's geography and population density, an environmentally friendly high-speed rail system is essential for the state's economic and social growth, the government said. The project aims to reduce travel time, improve regional connectivity, and expand employment and education opportunities, the government added.

According to the state government, RRTS is a proven and socially acceptable model, citing the successful implementation of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor. The system operates at speeds of 160–180 kmph and can be built as a fully elevated, grade-separated corridor, reducing land acquisition and environmental impact. The Delhi RRTS is being implemented with 20 per cent of the project cost financed by the state government, 20 per cent by the Central government, and the remaining 60 per cent through long-term loans from international financial institutions. The same funding model is proposed for Kerala.

The transit system will be implemented on an elevated viaduct, with embankments and tunnels only where necessary. It will also be integrated with urban metro systems, including the Kochi Metro and the proposed metros in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

The project will be executed in phases. The first phase, the Travancore Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, covering 284 km, is expected to be completed between 2027 and 2033. Subsequent phases will extend the corridor to Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. By implementing the phases in parallel, the government said, the complete RRTS network across the state can be realised in about 12 years.

The government also plans to coordinate with neighbouring states to extend connectivity to Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Mangaluru.