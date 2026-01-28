Key events in Kerala today: Malayattoor Foundation Literary Award, National Masters Athletic Meet on Jan 28
Thiruvananthapuram
- Mascot Hotel: Commemoration of E Somanath, former Senior Special Correspondent of Malayala Manorama. Attended by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and Minister P Rajeev, 4 pm.
- Rakthasakshi Mandapam, Palayam: Conference for Socialist Collective members joining the Congress party. Attended by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and KPCC President Sunny Joseph, 10 am.
- State Central Library Hall, Palayam: Presentation of the Malayattoor Foundation Literary Award to Arundhati Roy, 11 am.
- PWD Rest House, Thycaud: Mega Adalat (public grievance forum) for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 10.30 am.
- LMS Compound, Palayam: SIUC Delegates' Conference, attended by Sri M, 6.30 pm.
- Chitharanjan Smarakam, Thycaud: N. Sukumarapillai Foundation meeting, 2.30 pm.
- Visvesvaraya Bhavan, Kowdiar: Discussion by the Institute of Engineers Kerala Chapter, 5.45 pm.
- Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: Inauguration of the National Masters Athletic Meet, 4 pm.
- Samanvayam Charcha Vedi, Poojappura: Samanvayam poets' meet, 3 pm.
- Bharat Bhavan, Thycaud: Contact Short Film Festival, 5 pm.
- Kalady Cherupazhanjidevi Seva Society: Bhagavata Saptaha Yajnam (seven-day religious discourse), 7 am.
Kottayam
- District Panchayat Auditorium: District Panchayat Working Group Meeting – 11 am.
- Pakkil Pension Bhavan: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union Annual Conference. Public meeting inauguration by District Joint Secretary Prof Anandakuttan – 9.30 am.
Ernakulam
- Kakkanad KINFRA International Convention Centre: Jain University Summit of Future – Inauguration by Mayor V K Minimol, Collector G Priyanka, Venu Rajamony at 5.30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: KHSTU Silver Jubilee Conference, 9.30 am
- Gujarati Street, Atma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement, 10.30 am
- Alakapuri: Thikkodiyan Commemoration and felicitation of V Narayanan (Retd. Senior Announcer, All India Radio). Inauguration by Dr C R Prasad, Vice Chancellor of Malayalam University, 4.30 pm
- Gandhi Road Beach: Conclusion of the Mahatma Gandhi Bodhana Yatra (Awareness Journey) by Asees Avelam; event presided over by U K Kumaran, 4.45 pm
- Chalappuram, Kesari Bhavan, Parameswaram Hall: Discourse by Swami Bodhananda, 6 pm
- NIT SBI Branch Premises: Solar Energy Subsidy Registration Camp and Loan Mela, 10 am
