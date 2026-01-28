ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased to ₹6,85,28,316 lakh in 2024-25, marking a growth rate of 6.19%. Although this maintains a positive trajectory, it represents a marginal slowdown from the 6.73% growth recorded in 2023-24. At current prices, GSDP grew by 9.97% in 2024-25, a slight increase from the 9.3% growth in the preceding year.

The Economic Review 2025 by the Kerala State Planning Board, released on Wednesday ahead of the State budget on January 29, reveals a complex financial landscape where steady economic growth is increasingly overshadowed by a widening fiscal gap and rising operational costs. While the State continues to report higher per capita income than the national average, the data points to a cooling economy and heightened fiscal stress compared to previous years.

On a per capita basis, the real GSDP rose by 5.67% to reach ₹1,90,149, which remains significantly higher than the all-India real per capita GDP of ₹1,33,501. This is, however, lower than 6.30% in 2023-24.

The fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP rose to 3.86% in 2024-25, up from 3.02% in 2023-24. Similarly, the revenue deficit widened to 2.49% of GSDP in 2024-25, a significant jump from the 1.6% recorded in 2023-24. While the government has set a target to reduce these figures to 3.16% and 1.9%, respectively for 2025-26, the current year-on-year increase highlights growing financial constraints.

The State’s total revenue receipts grew by a mere 0.3% in 2024-25, reaching ₹1,24,861.07 crore, up from ₹1,24,486 crore in the previous year. According to the report, a major factor contributing to this stagnation was a sharp 6.15% decline in transfers from the Central Government. While the State’s own tax revenue increased by 3.1%, it was insufficient to offset the drop in central funds and the rising demand for expenditure.

Total expenditure in Kerala surged by 9.0% in 2024-25, a dramatic increase compared to the near-flat growth of 0.5% in 2023-24. This was largely driven by revenue expenditure — which includes salaries, pensions, and daily administration — growing by 9.3% compared to 0.5% in the previous year. Capital expenditure also increased by 8.96% to ₹15,700 crore.

Inflationary pressures and unemployment
The primary sector showed signs of recovery with a growth of 2.36% in real terms, up from a sluggish 0.24% in 2023-24. However, the secondary sector, which includes manufacturing and construction, saw its growth rate fall to 7.87% from 9.74% in the previous year. Meanwhile, the cost of living remains a significant concern, as CPI-Combined inflation in Kerala reached 9.05% in September 2025, which is drastically higher than the national average of 1.54% reported for the same period.

Despite the State’s high human development indicators, the labour market continues to face challenges. The unemployment rate for males in Kerala stands at 4.4% compared to the national average of 3.2%, while female unemployment is notably higher at 11.6% against the national average of 3.2%. While the report suggests a long-term decline in these figures, they remain elevated relative to the rest of the country.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.