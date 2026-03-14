New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday said consumers with piped natural gas (PNG) connections will no longer be allowed to retain, obtain or refill domestic LPG cylinders following an amendment to the supply order.

In a statement, the ministry said the revised order also prevents government oil marketing companies from issuing new LPG connections or refilling cylinders for consumers who already have PNG connections.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026 mandates the following:

1. No person having a Piped Natural Gas connection and also having domestic LPG connection shall retain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors. Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. No person having a Piped Natural Gas connection, shall obtain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors.

The step has been taken as the Centre seeks to optimise LPG availability at a time when global supply disruptions are affecting the market. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) also advised consumers against storing fuel in loose or unsuitable containers, citing safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, the ministry said petrol pumps across the country have adequate stocks and that there is no shortage of fuel.

"Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country. Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks," the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It came to our notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being dispensed into a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable," the MoPNG said.

Following the incident, the petrol pump involved has been suspended and appropriate action has been taken, it added.

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of LPG and imports nearly 90 per cent of its requirement.

Earlier, the Union government had also urged people not to indulge in panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG, stating that sufficient stocks are available nationwide.

Oil marketing companies have reported no instances of fuel dry-outs at any of the nearly one lakh retail outlets across the country. A senior official from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said supplies of petrol and diesel remain stable with adequate stocks available.

"As of now, the country has a refining capacity of around 258 MMTPA and is the fourth-largest refining hub in the world," the official said.

The Centre had also issued a Natural Gas Control Order on March 9 under the Essential Commodities Act, directing that supplies of PNG and CNG be maintained at 100 per cent without any cuts.

"There is no need to panic. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 per cent," the official added.