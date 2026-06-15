Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-58 result today 15/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BU 987243 | Check complete list
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'The Bhagyathara BT-58 Kerala State Lottery results have been announced, with a top prize of ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction.',
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'Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit claims within 30 days of the draw date.',
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'Submitting prize claims, particularly for the first and second prizes, requires surrendering the ticket in person or by post, or through authorised banks, along with valid identification.'
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-58 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BU 987243
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BZ 838340
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BY 905214
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0548, 0771, 1056, 1535, 3226 4856, 4892, 5273, 5403, 6066, 6573, 6756, 6889, 7321, 7791, 8037, 8126, 9308, 9710
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0888, 4253, 4835, 5404, 8040, 8912
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0979, 1327, 1426, 1586 1951, 3030, 3890, 4101, 4507, 5026, 5096, 5383, 5504, 5875, 5911, 6614, 6883, 7564, 7707, 8591, 8724, 9071, 9084, 9222, 9569
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0072, 0222, 0348, 0488, 0490, 0578, 0620, 0663, 0923, 0974, 1180, 1199, 1226, 1822, 1896, 1958, 1980, 2093, 2170, 2424, 2468, 2567, 2763, 2797, 2805, 2889, 2975, 3139, 3452, 3453, 3477, 3827, 3847, 3859, 3979, 4129, 4305, 4476, 4684, 4805, 5035, 5036, 5214, 5847, 6110, 6330, 6477, 6536, 6586, 6606, 7001, 7106, 7390, 7432, 7468, 7510, 7531, 7605, 7627, 7721, 7989, 8033, 8228, 8266, 8397, 8515, 8643, 8881, 8956, 8986, 9173, 9390, 9398, 9434, 9689, 9711
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)
0073, 0273, 0361, 0452, 0809, 0848, 0862, 0889, 0908, 1480, 1606, 1839, 1985, 2029, 2042, 2060, 2180, 2332, 2452, 2470, 2506, 2546, 2581, 2662, 2714, 2957, 3292, 3368, 3507, 3590, 3664, 3716, 3867, 4038, 4049, 4248, 4275, 4280, 4339, 4397, 4551, 4624, 4637, 4682, 4756, 4965, 5052, 5149, 5153, 5232, 5500, 5526, 5548, 6130, 6183, 6208, 6267, 6327, 6336, 6360, 6374, 6528, 6561, 6706, 6824, 7050, 7062, 7066, 7098, 7148, 7259, 7294, 7344, 7392, 7407, 7641, 8277, 8447, 8482, 8550, 8586, 8790, 8809, 8821, 8828, 8920, 8925, 9050, 9235, 9236, 9405, 9503, 9506, 9743
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0043, 0119, 0283, 0330, 0386, 0563, 0602, 0718, 0773, 0801, 0844, 0904, 0912, 0954, 1031, 1063, 1068, 1106, 1123, 1151, 1309, 1324, 1347, 1496, 1600, 1622, 1633, 1700, 1737, 1793, 1906, 1964, 2178, 2184, 2260, 2358, 2365, 2413, 2727, 2796, 2800, 2816, 2955, 3213, 3314, 3387, 3449, 3608, 3953, 3990, 4232, 4243, 4264, 4294, 4379, 4392, 4414, 4455, 4469, 4583, 4698, 4766, 4801, 4949, 4974, 5084, 5110, 5351, 5472, 5501, 5573, 5627, 5761, 5775, 5821, 5939, 6011, 6039, 6059, 6109, 6115, 6116, 6117, 6194, 6199, 6204, 6236, 6348, 6412, 6415, 6461, 6471, 6519, 6571, 6676, 6686, 6729, 6789, 6836, 6860, 6928, 7014, 7041, 7055, 7094, 7141, 7386, 7427, 7484, 7522, 7590, 7647, 7722, 7837, 8105, 8107, 8242, 8250, 8264, 8267, 8279, 8306, 8429, 8486, 8549, 8551, 8585, 8833, 8846, 8863, 8968, 8973, 8981, 8998, 9053, 9223, 9310, 9381, 9388, 9395, 9402, 9447, 9829, 9940
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-59 result 14.06.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.