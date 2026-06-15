When KSRTC rolled out free bus rides for women travellers on Monday, the choice of driver also resonated the aspirations of working women. V P Sheela, who had the honour of driving the first bus under the Priyadarshini scheme, is the only woman driver in KSRTC to have secured the post through a Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment process.

Sheela was just 17 when she lost her father. With the family facing financial difficulties, she took up daily wage agricultural work. It was during this period that her younger brother Ayyappan, a taxi driver, suggested that she learn driving.

When she first sat behind the wheel of an Ambassador car, it was simply an attempt to earn a living. More than three decades later, the 54-year-old from Kottappady near Kothamangalam has become a pioneer in Kerala's public transport sector, steering the inaugural service of the State government's free travel scheme for women and transgender persons.

On Monday, as a teeming crowd watched on, Sheela calmly navigated the bus with Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Ministers, senior officials and other dignitaries on board.

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"I was asked to reach Thiruvananthapuram for the function, but nobody told me why," Sheela said. "I was extremely happy. The scheme has a noble purpose and is a recognition of women," said Sheela, currently attached to the Perumbavoor depot in Ernakulam district.

"My brothers, Ayyappan and Subramanyan, were taxi drivers. Ayyappan encouraged me to learn to drive an Ambassador car. At that time, being able to drive an Ambassador was considered a matter of pride, and it also offered employment opportunities," she recalled.

A KSRTC bus under the Priyadarshini scheme. Photo: Manorama.

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The family did not own a vehicle, but her fascination with automobiles had begun much earlier. "I grew up watching my brothers work as drivers. That naturally developed my interest in vehicles and driving," she said.

What began as a practical skill soon evolved into a profession. After obtaining her licence, Sheela joined the same driving school as an instructor. Over the next 11 years, she worked at several driving schools and eventually qualified to teach heavy vehicle driving as well. "The men who came to learn from me were always supportive," she said.

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Many of her former students still greet her as "Ashatti" (teacher) whenever they meet her, something she describes as one of the most rewarding aspects of her career.

In 2013, KSRTC invited applications for driver posts, including from women candidates. Sheela applied and successfully cleared the H-test, road test and written examination. "I had appeared for around five PSC examinations before that but had never qualified. This was the first one I cleared," she said.

At 34, she entered a profession that was overwhelmingly male-dominated. Her first trip as a KSRTC driver remains etched in memory. "It was a service from the Kothamangalam depot to Mullaringadu. I was nervous and worried about how passengers would react to seeing a woman behind the wheel," she recalled.

The challenges were real, but support from colleagues and senior staff helped her settle into the job. "You meet all kinds of people in every workplace. It's important to understand people, maintain professionalism and keep your distance when necessary," she said. Over the years, Sheela has served at depots in Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, Chalakudy, Kottarakkara and Thiruvananthapuram. She later sought a transfer closer to home after her mother fell ill.

"My brother Subramanyan passed away, and Ayyappan can no longer work following an accident. I needed to be with my family, so I returned," she said.

Despite concerns often associated with women working in the transport sector, Sheela said she has rarely faced uncomfortable situations from passengers, even during night services. "People generally understand the responsibility of a driver. The lives of everyone on the bus are in my hands. If anything affects me, it could affect their safety too," she said.

Apart from regular services, Sheela has also operated several Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) trips across Kerala. She currently drives the Perumbavoor–Muvattupuzha chain service.

As several women have since joined KSRTC and KSRTC Swift on temporary appointments, Sheela welcomes the growing presence of women in the sector. "It is good to see more women entering the department and welcome the Priyadarshini scheme as it has women as both drivers and conductors. Increased manpower is always beneficial," she said.

Looking back on her remarkable journey, Sheela credits her family for her success. "My family stood by me at every stage. They never discouraged me from trying anything new. Their only advice was to stay alert, be careful and move forward with confidence. Without their support, I would never have reached where I am today."