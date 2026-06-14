Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-59 result today 14/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MF 935347 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-59 lottery draw, with a first prize of ₹1 crore (before tax).
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette, and prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Claimants for prizes, particularly the first and second, must surrender their tickets in person or via insured post to the Director of State Lotteries, or through designated banks, along with valid identification such as an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-59 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MF 935347
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh - MF 518590
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MG 322749
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
1058, 1970, 2692, 2794, 2805 3099, 4011, 4363, 4416, 4883, 4985, 5322, 6054, 6281, 6315, 6741, 7541, 7634, 8836
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
4665, 5383, 5388, 5630, 8221, 9540
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0391, 1520, 2383, 2737 2849, 3256, 3611, 5003, 5384, 5849, 6028, 6438 7071, 7133, 7238, 7487, 7597, 7685, 7788, 7796 8196, 8849, 8922, 9003, 9857
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0004, 0349, 0389, 0450, 0782, 0786, 0853, 1018, 1244, 1353, 1441, 1660, 1734, 1763, 1822, 1907, 2050, 2474, 2534, 2574, 2756, 2821, 2832, 2867, 2964, 2972, 2976, 2984, 3313, 3748, 3851, 3921, 4317, 4351, 4376, 4409, 4450, 4595, 4662, 4947, 5133, 5202, 5315, 5577, 5586, 5692, 5825, 5969, 6127, 6670, 6727, 6934, 7006, 7171, 7263, 7413, 7445, 7461, 7491, 7549, 7560, 7584, 7636, 7817, 8178, 8182, 8417, 8707, 8825, 8876, 8908, 8969, 8980, 9195, 9361, 9683
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0018, 0032, 0400, 0475, 0497, 0572, 0637, 0657, 0763, 0965, 1175, 1268, 1273, 1380, 1393, 1548, 1676, 1939, 2227, 2392, 2536, 2541, 2590, 2679, 3023, 3036, 3127, 3129, 3432, 3534, 3682, 3737, 3874, 3954, 3970, 4054, 4155, 4540, 4586, 4587, 4848, 4916, 5091, 5252, 5320, 5414, 5489, 5537, 5826, 5896, 5957, 5993, 6172, 6185, 6370, 6796, 6807, 6881, 6929, 6965, 7271, 7375, 7432, 7450, 7528, 7606, 7638, 7832, 7843, 7852, 7854, 7991, 7998, 7999, 8198, 8224, 8259, 8311, 8428, 8718, 8895, 9006, 9084, 9131, 9320, 9348, 9497, 9518, 9575, 9638, 9962, 9995
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya KR-757 result 13.06.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.