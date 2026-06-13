The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-757 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr - KW 516613

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh - KO 147819

Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KY 769819

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)

0070, 0434, 0463, 0837, 1312 1690, 1993, 2526, 2951, 3013, 3855, 6149, 6880, 6982, 7237, 7636, 7763, 8686, 9777

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

2169, 3209, 6666, 6939, 8312, 8748

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0122, 0291, 0330, 0338, 1501, 1589, 2318, 2698, 3733, 3978, 4521, 4724, 4966, 5492, 6036, 6084, 6652, 6827, 7279, 7765, 8685, 8706, 8915, 9095, 9631

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0149, 0243, 0312, 0412, 0794, 0849, 1150 1383, 1405, 1634, 1702, 1712, 1869, 2011 2146, 2239, 2456, 2559, 2834, 2958, 3221 3357, 3663, 3859, 3950, 3976, 4076, 4235 4299, 4489, 4722, 4747, 4853, 4915, 5076 5097, 5173, 5195, 5293, 5437, 5537, 5664 6264, 6423, 6439, 6570, 6596, 6599, 6611 6629, 6690, 6830, 6927, 7059, 7319, 7411 7507, 7541, 7671, 7774, 7853, 7922, 7957 8052, 8266, 8339, 8483, 8664, 8684, 8699, 8877, 8951, 9199, 9482, 9605, 9630

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0037, 0352, 0436, 0444, 0834, 0841, 0845 0875, 0920, 1116, 1296, 1679, 2063, 2258, 2354, 2587, 2671, 2682, 2703, 2705, 2727, 2942, 2960, 3343, 3669, 3697, 3745, 4028, 4043, 4128, 4695, 4814, 4826, 5024, 5043, 5045, 5168, 5175, 5207, 5333, 5389, 5440, 5451, 5666, 5753, 5801, 5945, 5960, 6305, 6333, 6391, 6509, 6550, 6675, 6720, 6744, 6932, 6970, 6980, 7043, 7065, 7133, 7191, 7249, 7324, 7584, 7608, 7661, 7839, 7928, 8068, 8131, 8202, 8209, 8406, 8433, 8457 8473, 8501, 8624, 8694, 8875, 8910, 8932, 9043, 9362, 9399, 9549, 9668, 9675, 9804, 9848

Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)

0065, 0092, 0182, 0208, 0360, 0504, 0559, 0575, 0635, 0727, 0802, 0857, 1008, 1025, 1100, 1105, 1192, 1201, 1204, 1205, 1575, 1613, 1823, 1905, 2071, 2083, 2145, 2203, 2245, 2272, 2309, 2311, 2322, 2349, 2480, 2520, 2521, 2540, 2579, 2592, 2734, 2754, 2880, 2892, 2912, 2928, 2940, 3052, 3148, 3156, 3157, 3260, 3294, 3363, 3377, 3409, 3604, 3634, 3651, 3698, 3791, 3848, 3942, 4048, 4058, 4365, 4650, 4863, 5049, 5063, 5077, 5104, 5243, 5279, 5294, 5527, 5571, 5628, 5633, 5766, 5783, 5789, 5860, 6041, 6066, 6206, 6246, 6329, 6341, 6362, 6543, 6562, 6729, 6765, 6947, 7002, 7032, 7046, 7062, 7224, 7353, 7444, 7497, 7504, 7520, 7591, 7609, 7638, 7691, 7812, 7823, 7845, 7885, 7890, 7961, 7982, 8066, 8082, 8105, 8115, 8179, 8328, 8474, 8531, 8653, 8708, 8760, 8843, 8967, 9027, 9094, 9178, 9194, 9254, 9350, 9371, 9375, 9427, 9469, 9600, 9684, 9708, 9753, 9935

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-56 result 12.06.2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.