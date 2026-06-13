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The Thrissur district on Saturday confirmed two cases of Shigella infection after two children from Mangalath in Wadakkanchery tested positive for the disease.

The infection was detected in a four-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy. Both children are undergoing treatment and observation at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

As a precautionary measure, health officials have begun monitoring those who came into contact with the children and are assessing their health condition. Authorities said there is no immediate cause for concern and that the situation remains under control. Preventive activities are being coordinated by health workers and public representatives to contain the spread of the infection. 

According to Health Department data, Shigella cases have been reported from several parts of the state over the past two weeks. Cases were detected in Chuliyode in Wayanad district; Kattipara, Ulliyeri, Payyoli and Perambra in Kozhikode district; Edakkara, Morayur and Keezhattur in Malappuram district; Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district; Pozhikara in Kollam district; and Navaikulam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

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