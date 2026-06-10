Wayanad: Five more students of Mar Baselios AUP School, Koliyadi, have tested positive for Shigella, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to eight, health officials said on Wednesday.

The latest cases were identified from samples sent for laboratory testing on June 7. Earlier, three infections had been confirmed. All eight infected children are girls aged between 5 and 11 years, and their condition remains stable, according to the Health Department.

Authorities have initiated treatment under the Shigella protocol for all patients who reported symptoms in recent days. A special Health Department team led by Additional Director of Public Health Dr K P Reetha visited the school and surrounding areas, including nearby tribal settlements, to assess the situation. As part of containment efforts, a special chlorination drive has been launched in Nenmeni grama panchayat to ensure the safety of drinking water sources.

Educational institutions closed

As the administration intensified containment measures, District Collector D R Meghasree ordered the closure of educational institutions in affected areas till June 14. According to the order, all educational institutions, including madrassas, anganwadis, study centres, hostels, tuition centres and professional colleges located in Nenmeni grama panchayat and adjoining areas of Sulthan Bathery Municipality, Ambalavayal grama panchayat and Noolpuzha grama panchayat, will remain closed from June 11 to June 14.

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The order does not apply to residential schools and residential colleges. However, the managements of such institutions have been directed to ensure that students do not come into contact with the general public and to immediately shift any student showing symptoms to a hospital. The Collector also directed the concerned Tribal Development Officer, local self-government secretary, medical officer and assistant educational officer to coordinate necessary preventive measures.

The order clarified that while students have been granted holidays, staff members of the institutions may continue to attend work. Violations of the directions will invite action under Section 65 of the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023, and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As a precautionary measure, an engineering college in Vadakara, Kozhikode, has also been temporarily closed.

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Restrictions on gatherings

The district administration has intensified containment measures in Nenmeni grama panchayat, neighbouring Ambalavayal and Noolpuzha panchayats, and Sulthan Bathery Municipality. Restrictions on mass gatherings have been imposed in Nenmeni for seven days. Residents have been advised to avoid large events, including weddings, public meetings, protests and fairs during this period.

The Health Department has urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices, use masks where necessary and regularly sanitise their hands to prevent further spread of the infection.

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Meanwhile, Health officials maintain that the outbreak remains under control. Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital Superintendent Dr Sindhu said the Health Department had begun treatment based on symptoms even before laboratory confirmation. "Based on the clinical presentation, we immediately followed the Shigella treatment protocol. After the first two samples tested positive, treatment and surveillance measures were further strengthened," she said.

Dr Sindhu also indicated the possibility of limited secondary transmission. Three adults have reported symptoms so far, including two new cases. As of Wednesday, 14 patients, including three adults, were admitted to the Taluk Hospital for observation and treatment.

Officials said the situation is not alarming at present but stressed that strict surveillance and preventive measures will continue in the coming days.