Thodupuzha: Two police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, have been suspended after a liquor bottle and banned tobacco products were allegedly found inside an official police vehicle. The suspended officers are Karimannoor Police Station Sub-Inspector N S Roy and Civil Police Officer Jijo Antony.

The suspension was ordered by Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Yathish Chandra based on a departmental inquiry report submitted by Idukki District Police Chief Dr A Nazeem. The action follows scientific test results confirming that both officers had consumed alcohol while on duty.

The departmental inquiry found that the officers had violated service rules, leading to their suspension.

The incident occurred while the officers were deployed for security duty during the public screening of the FIFA World Cup final on a giant screen at Mangattukavala in Thodupuzha. Local residents, suspecting that the officers were under the influence of alcohol, inspected the official vehicle and allegedly found a liquor bottle, banned tobacco products and playing cards inside. The residents then prevented the officers from leaving the spot and alerted the Thodupuzha Police.

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Police who arrived at the scene conducted a breathalyser test, which did not detect the presence of alcohol. However, as suspicion persisted, blood samples of both officers were collected and sent to the Regional Chemical Examiner's Laboratory at Kakkanad for scientific analysis.

The laboratory report later confirmed that both officers had consumed alcohol. Based on the findings, the District Police Chief submitted a detailed report to the State Police Chief, following which the Ernakulam Range DIG ordered their suspension. Further departmental proceedings are also likely to follow.

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Meanwhile, Thodupuzha Police have registered a case against 208 identifiable and unidentified persons, including eight individuals whom police claim are CPM and DYFI workers, for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their official duties. Police said the investigation into the clash during the public event and the alleged wrongful restraint of the officers is continuing.