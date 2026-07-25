Muvattupuzha: A landmark government guest house built beneath a giant overhead water reservoir and once frequented by ministers and senior public representatives now stands abandoned and crumbling. Left without maintenance for years, the Kerala Water Authority's Inspection Bungalow (IB) at Kormala is rapidly slipping into ruin.

Perched atop one of the most scenic locations in Muvattupuzha, the Inspection Bungalow and the adjoining 1.2 million-litre overhead water reservoir have been left to deteriorate amid official apathy. Despite repeated complaints and protests, little has been done to protect the landmark, with thick vegetation swallowing the premises and even its signboards

The bungalow, once a preferred stopover for ministers and elected representatives travelling with their families, now bears the scars of years of neglect. Chunks of concrete have peeled off, exposing rusted steel reinforcement bars, while leakage from the overhead reservoir has further damaged the roof. The rooms have no electricity and the premises have virtually become the preserve of the employee assigned to guard the reservoir. The building was abandoned after a landslip hit Kormala several years ago.

The Inspection Bungalow was inaugurated in 2000 by the late T M Jacob and was considered an innovative engineering concept at the time. Instead of leaving the space beneath the supporting pillars of the overhead reservoir unused, it was enclosed and transformed into a well-appointed guest house. The bungalow, built beneath the overhead reservoir supplying drinking water to Payipra panchayat, featured a spacious conference hall, guest rooms, a kitchen and all the amenities expected of a government guest house.

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Although the Kerala Water Authority prepared an estimate and secured administrative approval in 2015 for renovating the facility, the project failed to progress due to the lack of interest shown by the officials concerned.

With the landmark slipping deeper into neglect, calls are growing for the immediate restoration of the Inspection Bungalow and the adjoining water reservoir to preserve both a unique engineering landmark and the enduring legacy of T M Jacob.