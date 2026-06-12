Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-56 result today 12/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RW 195668 | Check complete list
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The Suvarna Keralam SK-27 lottery results have been released by the Kerala State Lottery Department, with the first prize being ₹1 crore before tax deductions.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Claims for first and second prizes require surrendering tickets in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or via designated banks, along with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-56 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RW 195668
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RX 213640
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RU 421712
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
1395, 1637, 1898, 2140, 2539, 3080, 3507, 5444, 5494, 5513, 5567, 5802, 7123, 8517, 8565, 8574, 9262, 9748, 9826
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0392, 4224, 4591, 4635, 5110, 6957
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0024, 0190, 0721, 1913, 2740, 2907, 2951, 3216, 3796, 4101, 4238, 5954, 5981, 6449, 6627, 7441, 7728, 7854, 7928, 8823, 9160, 9851, 9900, 9966, 9978
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0101, 0366, 0517, 0639, 0929, 0959, 0974 1048, 1119, 1486, 1618, 1713, 1735, 2128 2133, 2192, 2196, 2465, 2498, 2551, 2628, 2636, 2924, 3224, 3330, 3506, 4229, 4248, 4307, 4349, 4538, 4632, 4653, 4916, 4974, 5158, 5186, 5324, 5655, 5668, 5785, 5814, 5824, 5875, 6020, 6130, 6424, 6456, 6598, 6645, 6795, 6926, 7020, 7229, 7577, 7657, 8304, 8442, 8505, 8546, 8601, 8717, 8783 8854, 8899, 8949, 9282, 9338, 9422, 9467, 9596, 9676, 9696, 9704, 9800, 9971
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0040, 0097, 0114, 0178, 0217, 0411, 0439 0555, 0580, 0875, 1109, 1146, 1368, 1447 1480, 1602, 1788, 2151, 2314, 2534, 2567, 2687, 2777, 2782, 2890, 2962, 3183, 3297, 3390, 3398, 3471, 3667, 3874, 3910, 3966, 4106, 4279, 4548, 4666, 4735, 4990, 5046, 5191, 5300, 5456, 5701, 5743, 5756, 5790, 5799, 6027, 6060, 6121, 6137, 6300, 6397, 6539, 6617, 6788, 6841, 6854, 7041, 7300 7346, 7369, 7460, 7579, 7688, 7813, 8021, 8022, 8157, 8171, 8383, 8414, 8459, 8518, 8564, 8598, 8725, 8726, 9062, 9064, 9109 9214, 9324, 9362, 9513, 9604, 9697, 9913, 9942
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0025, 0038, 0071, 0183, 0212, 0464, 0482, 0529, 0633, 0781, 0784, 0809, 0837, 0840, 0918, 0935, 0952, 0988, 1031, 1043, 1090, 1203, 1246, 1444, 1496, 1529, 1554, 1724, 1796, 1888, 1955, 2101, 2163, 2211, 2235, 2370, 2425, 2643, 2721, 2949, 3110, 3119, 3143, 3253, 3291, 3379, 3420, 3464, 3531, 3567, 3585, 3604, 3687, 3778, 3861, 4072, 4133, 4257, 4305, 4425, 4431, 4456, 4481, 4496, 4713, 4741, 4773, 4815, 4917, 5028, 5073, 5226, 5255, 5302, 5323, 5400, 5429, 5534, 5540, 5591, 5623, 5837, 5849, 5889, 6167, 6220, 6406, 6409, 6431, 6508, 6570, 6672, 6691, 6706, 6738, 6933, 7003, 7024, 7034, 7090, 7120, 7204, 7259, 7319, 7485, 7531, 7536, 7555, 7680, 7729, 7805, 7809, 7831, 7852, 7960, 8042, 8142, 8163, 8192, 8242, 8273, 8560, 8593, 8689, 8701, 8739, 8785, 8959, 8970, 8983, 9179, 9215, 9342, 9354, 9395, 9407, 9498, 9586, 9790, 9821, 9832, 9950, 9959, 9976
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-627 result 11-06-2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.
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