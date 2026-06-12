The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-56 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – RW 195668

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RX 213640

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RU 421712

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)

1395, 1637, 1898, 2140, 2539, 3080, 3507, 5444, 5494, 5513, 5567, 5802, 7123, 8517, 8565, 8574, 9262, 9748, 9826

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0392, 4224, 4591, 4635, 5110, 6957

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0024, 0190, 0721, 1913, 2740, 2907, 2951, 3216, 3796, 4101, 4238, 5954, 5981, 6449, 6627, 7441, 7728, 7854, 7928, 8823, 9160, 9851, 9900, 9966, 9978

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0101, 0366, 0517, 0639, 0929, 0959, 0974 1048, 1119, 1486, 1618, 1713, 1735, 2128 2133, 2192, 2196, 2465, 2498, 2551, 2628, 2636, 2924, 3224, 3330, 3506, 4229, 4248, 4307, 4349, 4538, 4632, 4653, 4916, 4974, 5158, 5186, 5324, 5655, 5668, 5785, 5814, 5824, 5875, 6020, 6130, 6424, 6456, 6598, 6645, 6795, 6926, 7020, 7229, 7577, 7657, 8304, 8442, 8505, 8546, 8601, 8717, 8783 8854, 8899, 8949, 9282, 9338, 9422, 9467, 9596, 9676, 9696, 9704, 9800, 9971

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0040, 0097, 0114, 0178, 0217, 0411, 0439 0555, 0580, 0875, 1109, 1146, 1368, 1447 1480, 1602, 1788, 2151, 2314, 2534, 2567, 2687, 2777, 2782, 2890, 2962, 3183, 3297, 3390, 3398, 3471, 3667, 3874, 3910, 3966, 4106, 4279, 4548, 4666, 4735, 4990, 5046, 5191, 5300, 5456, 5701, 5743, 5756, 5790, 5799, 6027, 6060, 6121, 6137, 6300, 6397, 6539, 6617, 6788, 6841, 6854, 7041, 7300 7346, 7369, 7460, 7579, 7688, 7813, 8021, 8022, 8157, 8171, 8383, 8414, 8459, 8518, 8564, 8598, 8725, 8726, 9062, 9064, 9109 9214, 9324, 9362, 9513, 9604, 9697, 9913, 9942

ADVERTISEMENT

Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)

0025, 0038, 0071, 0183, 0212, 0464, 0482, 0529, 0633, 0781, 0784, 0809, 0837, 0840, 0918, 0935, 0952, 0988, 1031, 1043, 1090, 1203, 1246, 1444, 1496, 1529, 1554, 1724, 1796, 1888, 1955, 2101, 2163, 2211, 2235, 2370, 2425, 2643, 2721, 2949, 3110, 3119, 3143, 3253, 3291, 3379, 3420, 3464, 3531, 3567, 3585, 3604, 3687, 3778, 3861, 4072, 4133, 4257, 4305, 4425, 4431, 4456, 4481, 4496, 4713, 4741, 4773, 4815, 4917, 5028, 5073, 5226, 5255, 5302, 5323, 5400, 5429, 5534, 5540, 5591, 5623, 5837, 5849, 5889, 6167, 6220, 6406, 6409, 6431, 6508, 6570, 6672, 6691, 6706, 6738, 6933, 7003, 7024, 7034, 7090, 7120, 7204, 7259, 7319, 7485, 7531, 7536, 7555, 7680, 7729, 7805, 7809, 7831, 7852, 7960, 8042, 8142, 8163, 8192, 8242, 8273, 8560, 8593, 8689, 8701, 8739, 8785, 8959, 8970, 8983, 9179, 9215, 9342, 9354, 9395, 9407, 9498, 9586, 9790, 9821, 9832, 9950, 9959, 9976

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-627 result 11-06-2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.