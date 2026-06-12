The UDF government's flagship Priyadarshini scheme, which offers free travel for women and transgender persons on the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Ordinary buses, will cost the State approximately ₹2 crore per day, Transport Minister C P John said on Friday.

The scheme will come into effect on June 15. The inaugural service under the programme will be operated by an all-women crew, with both the driver and conductor being women.

Acknowledging the financial implications of the initiative, the minister said the government was fully aware that the scheme would create substantial liabilities. However, the burden would not fall on KSRTC, he assured.

"The Kerala government will compensate KSRTC through grants. While the estimated daily expenditure is around ₹2 crore, it will take some time to accurately assess the exact cost of implementation," he said.

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To track passenger numbers and revenue impact, all eligible passengers will be issued 'zero tickets' during their journey. "Women passengers must receive zero tickets. This will help us determine the exact number of beneficiaries and calculate the revenue required with precision," the minister said, adding that all necessary arrangements have already been made.

The minister argued that the scheme should be viewed as an economic intervention rather than merely a welfare measure. "Every rupee saved through free travel can be spent on other household or personal needs. In effect, the scheme functions as a wage enhancement for working women who rely on public transport every day. Our calculations suggest it could result in a 12 to 25 per cent increase in disposable income for many women workers," he said.

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According to an earlier government order, the Priyadarshini scheme aims to ensure unrestricted mobility for women and foster a more inclusive and participatory society. The government expects the initiative to improve access to employment opportunities while strengthening women's economic and social empowerment.

The scheme will initially be implemented on 3,125 KSRTC ordinary buses, offering free travel to all women and transgender persons regardless of age, income, or social status. No registration or documents are required; passengers only need to collect the zero ticket or 'Priyadarshini Ticket' from the conductor, enabling accurate tracking of ridership and revenue impact.

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The minister also said that future Cabinet discussions would take into account the Transport Department's financial condition and noted that the Chief Minister had assured full support for the scheme.

At the same time, the government plans to strengthen KSRTC's non-fare revenue streams. "Advertising is one option. We are also seeing interest from individuals willing to sponsor buses. We welcome such initiatives," he said.

The government also intends to expand the Grama Vandi rural transport project launched by the previous Left government. Currently, 58 buses operate under the scheme. "Our aim is to increase the fleet to at least 500 buses in the near future with the support of local self-government institutions," the minister said.

He added that department-level committees comprising representatives of local bodies and political parties would be formed to support and monitor transport-related initiatives.