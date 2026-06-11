The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-627 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PG 995427

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PE 188956

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PE 930847

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)

0616, 0777, 1818, 2488, 2905 3034, 3704, 4724, 5105, 5273, 5926, 6024, 6939, 7634, 7933, 8249, 9267, 9604, 9647

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0540, 0816, 1160, 3927, 5980, 8729

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

1164, 1253, 1423, 1510, 2089, 3252, 3653, 3998, 4749, 4875, 4890, 5020, 5107, 5918, 6341, 6468, 7323, 7745, 7904, 8323, 8685, 8978, 9238, 9828, 9938

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0024, 0082, 0128, 0204, 0516, 0691, 0732, 0810, 1117, 1141, 1486, 1599, 1641, 1648, 1700, 1712, 1786, 1867, 1898, 2015, 2227, 2290, 2504, 2522, 2533, 2570, 2710, 3190, 3196, 3206, 3272, 3296, 3375, 3529, 3537, 3544, 3583, 3731, 4313, 4379, 4453, 4480 4526, 4591, 4596, 4891, 5544, 5636, 5668, 5855, 5908, 6597, 6848, 7120, 7149, 7194 7310, 7638, 7880, 7926, 8310, 8456, 8617 8623, 8861, 9103, 9204, 9227, 9392, 9431, 9469, 9548, 9867, 9913, 9921, 9989

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)

0195, 0197, 0249, 0324, 0389, 0392, 0458 0593, 0884, 1004, 1132, 1263, 1376, 1396 1469, 1515, 1813, 2014, 2053, 2235, 2250, 2272, 2564, 2616, 2624, 2881, 3049, 3102, 3170, 3248, 3485, 3628, 3782, 3798, 4036 4241, 4257, 4288, 4378, 4495, 4712, 4822 4888, 5408, 5453, 5482, 5494, 5655, 5992, 6099, 6243, 6492, 6524, 6776, 6910, 6913 7085, 7100, 7289, 7478, 7503, 7675, 7690 7783, 7860, 7955, 7996, 8390, 8467, 8524, 8542, 8614, 8917, 8944, 9018, 9060, 9184, 9230, 9335, 9421, 9423, 9569, 9758, 9915

Ninth prize: ₹100 (156)

0003, 0151, 0240, 0330, 0432, 0835, 0861, 1000, 1033, 1055, 1069, 1082, 1130, 1144, 1166, 1178, 1424, 1654, 1746, 1812, 1814, 1831, 1858, 1963, 2093, 2133, 2134, 2174, 2321, 2455, 2494, 2507, 2650, 2695, 2729, 2854, 2868, 3053, 3142, 3172, 3376, 3399, 3405, 3441, 3442, 3458, 3481, 3644, 3735, 3781, 3952, 3962, 4009, 4075, 4090, 4107, 4271, 4280, 4290, 4396, 4409, 4456, 4473, 4492, 4557, 4628, 4670, 4839, 4866, 4914, 4933, 5040, 5048, 5119, 5172, 5340, 5377, 5417, 5454, 5461, 5711, 5724, 5774, 5831, 5900, 5946, 5951, 5973, 6184, 6230, 6257, 6291, 6300, 6324, 6400, 6405, 6413, 6452, 6466, 6550, 6671, 6711, 6718, 6871, 6907, 6917, 6978, 7123, 7136, 7146, 7188, 7193, 7216, 7286, 7298, 7360, 7488, 7531, 7555, 7629, 7633, 7637, 7710, 7770, 7842, 8041, 8066, 8121, 8147, 8264, 8309, 8475, 8548, 8556, 8602, 8701, 8716, 8737, 8936, 8948, 8974, 9049, 9212, 9381, 9493, 9497, 9557, 9584, 9614, 9658, 9712, 9778, 9819, 9830, 9958, 9981

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.