Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-56 result today 10/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DT 927572 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-56 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DT 927572
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
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Second Prize: ₹30 lakh - DS 280490
Third Prize: ₹5 lakh - DV 826575
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Fourth Prize: ₹5,000
2158, 4463, 6380, 0027, 2650, 4572, 6810, 1124, 3379, 4897, 7622, 1809, 3775, 5604, 7673, 2123, 4277, 5824, 8152
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Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
5500, 5575, 0477, 5841, 1275, 6719
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Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
0017, 3080, 4509, 3239, 5257, 2053, 3677, 5383, 2451, 4433, 5504, 5981, 6234, 7888, 7598, 8582, 8996, 6286, 8136, 9251, 5650, 7557, 8441, 9340, 9473
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Seventh Prize: ₹500
0967, 0653, 1233, 0710, 1339, 0800, 1355, 1756, 2099, 0491, 1144, 1831, 2609, 2986, 2333, 3286, 2382, 3296, 0824, 1436, 2501, 3522, 0492, 1206, 2035, 2975, 3846, 4441, 4597, 4636, 4856, 2608, 3638, 4946, 3694, 5047, 5361, 5648, 5665, 5729, 6183, 6541, 6670, 6703, 6722, 6727, 6923, 7001, 7142, 7325, 7543, 7651, 7703, 7333, 7354, 7524, 7806, 7902, 7992, 8073, 7323, 7654, 8289, 8611, 8661, 8876, 8928, 8986, 8192, 9020, 9114, 9329, 9460, 9530, 9765, 9802
Eighth Prize: ₹200
0690, 1211, 2242, 2945, 3771, 4672, 5771, 6466, 7306, 8008, 8556, 9229, 9548, 0696, 1249, 2466, 2989, 3843, 4784, 6007, 6498, 7503, 8055, 8563, 9236, 9732, 0193, 0711, 1314, 2502, 3324, 3853, 4819, 6054, 6626, 7675, 8097, 8642, 9245, 9776, 0260, 1019, 1440, 2621, 3344, 3892, 5140, 6112, 6847, 7712, 8141, 8653, 9259, 9783, 0283, 1025, 1485, 2699, 3484, 4240, 5592, 6206, 6929, 7751, 8256, 8763, 9275, 9858, 0322, 1051, 1512, 2718, 3624, 4315, 5601, 6300, 7113, 7795, 8484, 8831, 9334, 9932, 0423, 1113, 2023, 2857, 3740, 4414, 5755, 6351, 7160, 7800, 8514, 8932, 9431, 9942.
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Ninth Prize: ₹100
0372, 0961, 1117, 1503, 2533, 3960, 4924, 5527, 6951, 8047, 0514, 1572, 2719, 4054, 4964, 5666, 6956, 8128, 0548, 1574, 2728, 4069, 5026, 5669, 6977, 8165, 0645, 1597, 2758, 4087, 5101, 5715, 6999, 8218, 0751, 1631, 2784, 4177, 5109, 5870, 7002, 8226, 2247, 3205, 4590, 5301, 6619, 7783, 8391, 1262, 2261, 3226, 4746, 5357, 6693, 7879, 8424, 1412, 2408, 3711, 4887, 5462, 6866, 7978, 8656, 0300, 1428, 2448, 3793, 4919, 5517, 6920, 8006, 8687, 8808, 8957, 8962, 9017, 9046, 0855, 1881, 2825, 4207, 5115, 6291, 7020, 8235, 9091, 0891, 2001, 2862, 4256, 5152, 6316, 7070, 8284, 9302, 2095, 2933, 4310, 5166, 6326, 7301, 8301, 9576, 0035, 0253, 0269, 0284, 0980, 2162, 2952, 4342, 5204, 6475, 7517, 8365, 9580, 1028, 2191, 3069, 4473, 5229, 6562, 7672, 8369, 9610, 9659, 9704, 1299, 2266, 3269, 4823, 5433, 6776, 7949, 8481, 9705.
Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-523 result 09/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SU 715081 | Check Complete List
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.