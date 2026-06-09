After four years, Kerala has again transformed into small pockets of Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, England, Spain and other foreign countries. The reason: FIFA World Cup.

From Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, streets and junctions are draped in football colours. From the backwaters of Alappuzha to the hills of Idukki, giant cutouts of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and other superstars have shot up.

The giant cutout of Messi erected over Kulamavu Dam. Photo: Special arrangement

But the spectacle is more than just decorative as it reflects Kerala's collective passion for turning the footballing festival into a celebration of the community. Just as people unite during disasters or carnivals, neighbourhoods come together during the World Cup to cheer for their favourite football teams.

Across the state, sports clubs and local youth groups are pooling savings to raise massive banners of their teams. In Mattathipara, a mountainous village on the border of Kottayam and Idukki districts, a giant banner of the Portuguese football team has appeared. “Brazil and Argentina fans have said they will put up their own flex boards in the coming days,” said Agim M Babu of Mattathipara. The fan groups also plan to arrange a giant screen to watch the final.

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In Malappuram's Areekode, the flex war is quite intense. It began with a lone Senegal supporter, Mohammed Riyas, affectionately called Reemani, raising a banner in support of the African giants. Argentina fans responded, and the supporters of Portugal, England, Germany and Brazil followed suit.

Senegal flex designed by Reemani. He is pictured on the left side. Photo: Special arrangement

But the competition did not stop there. A lone Sweden fan joined the fray, erecting a banner for the team he has supported for 34 years. Though Sweden are clear underdogs, his flex proudly boasts the European side's history and spirit and reflects the classic swagger of the great Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

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The World Cup fever extends far beyond flex boards. Sales of jerseys, flags and decorative items are gathering pace across Kerala.

In Kannur, local sports merchants are feeling the pulse of the tournament. Argentina and Brazil jerseys are in the highest demand. We are also selling festoons in large quantities," said Rijil R, owner of Yuvi Sports. Online orders account for a significant share of sales, driven by heavy demand from fans in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.

Festoons of Brazil in Kannur. Photo: Special arrangement

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Elsewhere, fans are expressing their loyalty in even more colourful ways.

In Meenangadi, Wayanad, former football player Ummer Ali has painted his house in the iconic sky blue and white colours of the Argentina football team. Every corner of the house reflects his passion for the South American giants.

In Nenmara, Palakkad, Brazil fan Sheikh Shabeer has given his home the colours of the Brazilian flag as a tribute to his footballing heroes.

In Kozhikode, local fan associations and sports clubs are also gearing up to organise live screenings of matches through large LED walls, turning public grounds and community spaces into football viewing hubs. "Many fans feel that this could be the last World Cup appearance for legendary players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. That is one of the reasons why supporters are especially excited about this edition of the tournament," said Subair, president of Nainamvalappu Football Fans Association in Kozhikode.

Football players enjoy a game in front of the 15-foot cutouts of Neymar, Ronaldo and Messi in Alappuzha's Pallikkadavu. Photo: Manorama

Preparations for screenings are progressing rapidly, with clubs and associations installing giant LED screens and making arrangements to accommodate large crowds. Football fans in Puthiyapalam claimed that their big screen would be the largest LED screen for World Cup live streaming in Kerala.

Vehicles, too, have become moving canvases. In Malappuram, a Portugal supporter has wrapped his Chetak scooter with images of Cristiano Ronaldo and the national team. Another fan has adorned the fuel tank of his Royal Enfield Bullet with Brazilian-themed artwork.

Stories such as these are in no short supply in Kerala during World Cups. Yet many football lovers feel the atmosphere has not quite reached the levels of four years ago. "Though sales are good, demand has not peaked yet. Compared to the last World Cup, sales are lower," said Rijil. He believes Argentina's triumph in 2022 may have tempered some of the anticipation among Lionel Messi's supporters.

Agim M Babu echoed a similar sentiment: "I hope the excitement grows as the tournament progresses. Right now, it is still building up."

Others point to growing concern over the environmental impact of flex boards and banners.

Even so, the World Cup continues to grip Keralites. Argentina supporter Manu, a college teacher from Ernakulam, spent nearly ₹1 lakh he received in arrears on a 65-inch television to watch the last World Cup.

"We were struggling financially at the time. I only found out after he had installed the TV in our living room," recalled his wife, Haritha Benjamin. "I questioned him, but it was of no use."

Looking back, she admits the purchase may have been worth it for her husband as Argentina went on to lift the World Cup and he watched the excitement on the 'big screen'. As the 2026 tournament approaches, it is time for more such footballing stories to surface. All this shows why football remains more than just a game in Kerala.