A 34-year-old migrant worker from Assam was electrocuted while attempting to catch fish using a live electric connection at Karinkunnam near Thodupuzha on Friday. Another worker from Assam, who was with him, sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Orang, while the injured, Atil, is undergoing treatment at the Thodupuzha District Co-operative Hospital. Both men were employed at Thottunkal Tiles (Thottunkal Traders) in Karinkunnam.

According to police, the incident occurred at 1.45 pm when the duo had gone to a stream near a paddy field behind the factory to catch fish. Based on the statement of a co-worker, Rajesh, investigators suspect the duo attempted to draw electricity from the factory's motor room using a cable to stun fish, during which they suffered an electric shock.

Local residents rushed the workers to the Thodupuzha District Co-operative Hospital, where Deepak was declared dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepak's body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Thodupuzha District Hospital. Karinkunnam Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.