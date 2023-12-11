Alappuzha: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death at his residence in Aryad here on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Akhil alias Achu, a native of Murianveli in Aryad.

The accused have been identified as Achukka, a native of Kayamkulam, and Ananthu, a native of Alappuzha. Police said both are on the run.

According to the Alappuzha North Police, the incident occurred around 5 pm. The accused had allegedly developed a grudge against Achu after he refused to let them stay at his house following their involvement in a case. Achu had also not responded to repeated phone calls made by Achukka.

The two later reached Achu's house and questioned him over the unanswered calls. The argument soon turned violent, with the accused assaulting him.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the altercation, Achu's friend Shameer attempted to intervene. Police said Ananthu pushed Shameer, slapped him and struck him on the head with a stone.

Meanwhile, Achukka pulled out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Achu. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case and launched a search for the two accused. Station House Officer Shibu told Onmanorama that the police teams are searching all possible locations where the accused may be hiding.