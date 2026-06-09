The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-523 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SU 715081

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SX 578598

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SZ 859429

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)

0833, 0886, 0954, 1652, 2839 3598, 5685, 5884, 6450, 6760 6914, 7312, 7581, 7588, 8648 9240, 9626, 9703, 9895

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1406, 1773, 3786, 5325, 8038, 9915

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0234, 0437, 0848, 1196 1199, 1591, 1594, 2092, 2107, 2411, 2475, 3437 4138, 4310, 4960, 5895, 6294, 6987, 7220, 7393, 7514, 7705, 8169, 8349, 9079

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0376, 0392, 0614, 0664, 0794, 0956, 1111 1212, 1585, 1624, 1691, 1897, 1978, 2079 2311, 2336, 2340, 2615, 2748, 2885, 3108 3208, 3243, 3273, 3328, 3562, 3833, 3880 4287, 4768, 4951, 4972, 5208, 5273, 5440 5463, 5553, 5606, 5708, 5815, 5843, 6257 6497, 6584, 6765, 6776, 6922, 6978, 7006 7055, 7074, 7094, 7253, 7260, 7278, 7628 7639, 7893, 7920, 8042, 8161, 8164, 8183 8373, 8417, 8542, 8616, 8666, 8774, 8788 9252, 9375, 9491, 9754, 9868, 9944

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)

0019, 0023, 0110, 0262, 0276, 0325, 0580 0662, 0728, 1028, 1171, 1303, 1609, 1665 1778, 1804, 1819, 1955, 1958, 2182, 2343, 2523, 2802, 2958, 3098, 3302, 3478, 3511, 3794, 3905, 3930, 3963, 3978, 4030, 4048, 4221, 4283, 4329, 4346, 4585, 4605, 4847, 4895, 4964, 5058, 5069, 5395, 5530, 5610 5743, 5859, 6001, 6066, 6360, 6660, 6742 6774, 6825, 6894, 6975, 7004, 7068, 7159 7229, 7257, 7297, 7313, 7361, 7394, 7525, 7763, 7895, 7991, 8009, 8160, 8197, 8397, 8411, 8585, 8711, 8897, 9003, 9307, 9360, 9420, 9453, 9634, 9693, 9778, 9805

Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)

0010, 0043, 0103, 0198, 0224, 0243, 0313, 0400, 0555 0560, 0584, 0618, 0665, 0805, 0912, 0942, 1046, 1087 1108, 1309, 1316, 1335, 1411, 1478, 1501, 1558, 1606 1634, 1663, 1699, 1875, 1916, 1950, 2073, 2088, 2117 2252, 2323, 2339, 2459, 2499, 2547, 2554, 2639, 2853 2864, 2880, 3019, 3153, 3514, 3545, 3547, 3573, 3703 3704, 3865, 3894, 4019, 4143, 4210, 4285, 4322, 4415 4456, 4524, 4594, 4621, 4748, 4784, 4851, 4902, 4914 4979, 5104, 5121, 5138, 5175, 5225, 5268, 5299, 5305 5308, 5409, 5459, 5471, 5555, 5575, 5667, 5758, 5950 6071, 6094, 6110, 6155, 6353, 6439, 6653, 6791, 6904 6919, 6950, 6988, 7164, 7230, 7338, 7347, 7413, 7439 7597, 7619, 7783, 7847, 7852, 7855, 7993, 7996, 8013 8016, 8127, 8227, 8258, 8321, 8333, 8398, 8434, 8547 8579, 8643, 8739, 8758, 8847, 8883, 8950, 9013, 9023 9053, 9057, 9133, 9235, 9248, 9270, 9409, 9436, 9488 9559, 9642, 9664, 9700, 9803, 9858

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.