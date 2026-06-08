The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-57 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BE 603224

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BL 523669

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BJ 743869

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0107, 0631, 1129, 1164, 1176 2622, 3020, 3492, 3593, 4958, 6949, 6971, 7272, 7740, 7859 7975, 8231, 9503, 9683

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0162, 1533, 4340, 5269, 6580, 7227

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0114, 1476, 1718, 2225, 2272, 2487, 2755, 3585 3685, 3777, 4771, 5459, 6030, 6303, 6393, 6632 7381, 7691, 7844, 7936 8271, 9470, 9829, 9913, 9943

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0091, 0123, 0149, 0281, 0298, 0670, 0702 0910, 0992, 1036, 1391, 1508, 1699, 2256 2506, 2509, 3551, 3723, 4029, 4258, 4290, 4296, 4463, 4622, 4643, 4727, 4740, 4857, 4946, 5049, 5202, 5281, 5448, 5526, 5573 5620, 5816, 6009, 6021, 6108, 6131, 6242 6312, 6403, 6461, 6643, 7029, 7034, 7067, 7189, 7329, 7385, 7597, 7625, 7648, 7703, 7846, 7858, 7921, 8051, 8120, 8146, 8320 8353, 8458, 8482, 8802, 8921, 9195, 9301, 9571, 9592, 9713, 9756, 9888, 9910

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)

0220, 0410, 0725, 0767, 0828, 0839, 0860 0972, 1029, 1089, 1125, 1141, 1207, 1412 1486, 1575, 1828, 1969, 2047, 2069, 2085 2093, 2106, 2250, 2455, 2542, 2738, 2860 2897, 2907, 3091, 3141, 3204, 3294, 3314 3343, 3382, 3415, 3473, 3649, 3717, 3819 3987, 4018, 4206, 4280, 4370, 4559, 4598 4935, 4959, 5126, 5256, 5302, 5391, 5634 5716, 5775, 5908, 6206, 6262, 6544, 6613 6792, 6794, 6842, 6899, 7154, 7275, 7456 7530, 7582, 7656, 7673, 7960, 7986, 8136 8169, 8251, 8414, 8530, 8648, 8692, 9050 9114, 9182, 9309, 9416, 9467, 9481, 9500 9712, 9837, 9940

Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)

0283, 0471, 0503, 0717, 0741, 0794, 0849, 0906, 0909 0967, 0970, 0971, 0996, 1033, 1056, 1137, 1256, 1346 1384, 1482, 1511, 1604, 1609, 1653, 1664, 1785, 1822 1991, 2035, 2275, 2362, 2371, 2380, 2417, 2458, 2470 2527, 2672, 2681, 2696, 2705, 2913, 2970, 2985, 3038 3063, 3110, 3257, 3316, 3459, 3498, 3582, 3762, 3845 3872, 3942, 4001, 4056, 4191, 4275, 4307, 4511, 4529 4614, 4658, 4675, 4688, 4692, 4730, 4805, 4976, 5087 5169, 5227, 5288, 5453, 5531, 5555, 5633, 5743, 5754 5829, 5886, 5905, 5930, 5982, 6036, 6169, 6178, 6252 6361, 6464, 6483, 6517, 6581, 6721, 6754, 6799, 6901 6992, 7070, 7101, 7191, 7221, 7225, 7240, 7292, 7314 7394, 7425, 7563, 7718, 7935, 8022, 8046, 8148, 8218 8243, 8266, 8354, 8365, 8515, 8533, 8559, 8607, 8608 8690, 8712, 8811, 8830, 8841, 8847, 8990, 9004, 9044 9209, 9261, 9415, 9513, 9605, 9627, 9629, 9703, 9763

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Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-58 result 07/06/2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.