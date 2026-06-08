Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has imposed a 52-day ban on bottom trawling along the state's entire coastline from June 10 to July 31 as part of efforts to conserve marine fish resources during the monsoon season.

The Fisheries and Ports Department issued the notification on June 6 under the provisions of the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1980, and the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Rules, 2018. The ban will remain in force from June 10 to July 31, both days inclusive.

According to the notification, the use of bottom trawls has been prohibited in the sea along the entire Kerala coast within the territorial waters specified under a 1984 government order.

The government said the decision was taken to conserve fish wealth, protect the livelihoods of traditional fishermen, and ensure sustainable management of marine resources. It noted that bottom trawling during the monsoon season adversely affects fish breeding and long-term fish stock conservation.

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The notification also cited the need to protect the interests of fishermen using traditional fishing crafts such as catamarans, country boats and canoes. The government pointed out that demands for a seasonal trawling ban had been raised repeatedly by various sections of the fishing community.

The explanatory note accompanying the notification said conflicts between traditional fishermen and operators of mechanised fishing vessels had led to law and order issues in coastal areas. It added that rough weather and squally conditions during the monsoon frequently result in accidents at sea, causing loss of life and property.

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The government said the ban is intended to promote the sustainable use of marine fish resources, reduce conflicts among fishing communities and enhance safety at sea during the monsoon season.