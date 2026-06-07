Alappuzha: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Nava Kerala Sadas assault case has submitted before the District and Sessions Court, Alappuzha, that the police photographer was behind the motorcade at the time of the incident and was only able to record visuals of injured persons at the scene and their transportation to hospital, and not the actual occurrence.

The SIT submission is in contrast to the findings of the previous investigation team under the LDF government, which had reportedly stated that the police photographer was present at the scene.

The submission was made in an additional statement of facts filed by Baiju Poulose M, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SIT, in connection with bail applications of the accused persons through the Public Prosecutor.

The SIT stated that the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers A D Thomas and Ajay Jewel Kuriakose at the hands of former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’a gunman Anilkumar, members of his escort team S Sandeep, Shaiju V K, Arun R, and Vipin V V occurred during the movement of the Nava Kerala Sadas convoy and lasted only about 35 seconds after escort vehicles carrying the accused came to a halt following a disruption in convoy movement.

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According to the SIT, the police photographer was travelling behind the long motorcade, covering the convoy’s route and programmes at various locations. By the time he reached the spot, the incident had already concluded, and hence he was not able to record the actual occurrence.

The SIT further stated that during further investigation, it was noticed that the earlier refer report had mentioned that visual footage of the incident recorded by the police photographer had been obtained and submitted before the court. However, verification of the collected visuals, contemporaneous case diary records dated 16 May 2024, and a factual report dated 6 August 2024 revealed that the footage contained only post-incident visuals, including the convoy having passed and police moving Youth Congress workers, and did not depict the actual occurrence.

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On further probe, the police photographer stated that he was not present at the time of the assault and had reached the spot only after the incident had concluded. The SIT also recorded the statement of the then Investigating Officer, DySP Sunilraj, along with other witnesses and staff of the ADGP (Law & Order) office, regarding the preparation and filing of the refer report.

The SIT concluded that the claim in the report regarding the availability of incident visuals from the police photographer is inconsistent with the evidence, case diary entries, and his own statement.

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The SIT also submitted that the accused persons were seen using heavy wooden lathis during the incident and inflicting forceful blows despite it being authorised only for dispersing mobs. Blows are generally required to be directed at non-vital parts of the body, the SIT said.

The assault continued with repeated attempts to attack the victims involving strikes on vulnerable areas, which could have caused serious damage, and was stopped only due to timely intervention by police personnel and another victim who restrained the accused.

The SIT also noted that the refer report was allegedly prepared at the office of the then ADGP (Law & Order), and the team is currently investigating how contradictory statements were incorporated into the report.