Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-58 result today 07/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MR 852787 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-58 lottery draw, with the first prize being ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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First and second prize winners need to surrender their tickets in person or via insured registered post, or through designated banks, along with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-58 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MR 852787
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MO 478093
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MP 356724
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0164, 0386, 1916, 2126, 2402 2583, 3981, 4453, 4648, 4765 4967, 5119, 5515, 5978, 6807 8078, 8315, 8532, 8621
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
2260, 4418, 5892, 7109, 7505, 9920
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0060, 0416, 1261, 1363 1940, 2403, 2695, 3054 3375, 3685, 4124, 4320 4502, 4514, 5153, 6261, 6426, 6432, 6437, 6438 7748, 7803, 7965, 8312, 9036
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0014, 0056, 0130, 0439, 0479, 0648, 0747 0853, 1064, 1279, 1282, 1546, 1612, 1674 1969, 2183, 2221, 2299, 2425, 2592, 2593 2626, 2704, 2723, 2786, 2804, 2933, 3085 3094, 3343, 3352, 3446, 3727, 3834, 3862 4532, 4592, 4792, 4828, 4829, 5264, 5331 5418, 5485, 5654, 5682, 6076, 6327, 6365 6908, 6933, 6952, 6962, 7075, 7079, 7113 7476, 7620, 7738, 7791, 7805, 7810, 7904, 7975, 8301, 8375, 8463, 8634, 8810, 8933, 9075, 9082, 9227, 9362, 9454, 9899
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0017, 0040, 0275, 0404, 0592, 0604, 0686 0699, 0809, 0856, 0913, 1032, 1034, 1044 1117, 1132, 1271, 1346, 1476, 1768, 1947 1953, 2047, 2339, 2527, 2554, 2569, 2650 2781, 2902, 3095, 3156, 3403, 3505, 3643 3692, 4122, 4181, 4213, 4233, 4427, 4798 4811, 4814, 4823, 5101, 5110, 5227, 5306 5320, 5374, 5525, 5722, 6095, 6201, 6210 6361, 6603, 6630, 6697, 6783, 6924, 7020 7023, 7126, 7215, 7251, 7258, 7522, 7921 7955, 7981, 8253, 8303, 8468, 8483, 8502 8538, 8546, 9002, 9027, 9034, 9265, 9287, 9398, 9730, 9876, 9886, 9890, 9891, 9917, 9992
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)
0051, 0065, 0101, 0133, 0161, 0223, 0269, 0279, 0345, 0394, 0417, 0464, 0481, 0506, 0580, 0682, 0703, 0731, 0744, 0815, 0992, 0999, 1077, 1136, 1270, 1338, 1342, 1357, 1510, 1517, 1786, 1792, 1849, 1856, 1955, 1982, 2034, 2039, 2161, 2290, 2477, 2586, 2646, 2657, 2691, 2716, 2892, 3028, 3089, 3161, 3182, 3218, 3313, 3621, 3865, 3927, 4110, 4208, 4249, 4265, 4339, 4373, 4450, 4530, 4538, 4586, 4611, 4689, 4734, 4801, 4818, 4862, 4934, 5021, 5186, 5291, 5310, 5311, 5361, 5433, 5465, 5496, 5550, 5599, 5641, 5663, 5670, 5905, 6009, 6011, 6025, 6044, 6069, 6142, 6143, 6221, 6285, 6289, 6358, 6389, 6396, 6496, 6618, 6702, 6747, 6789, 7017, 7072, 7149, 7161, 7306, 7362, 7427, 7454, 7530, 7716, 7726, 7801, 7870, 7890, 7908, 7915, 7974, 8031, 8076, 8095, 8114, 8145, 8390, 8396, 8459, 8469, 8565, 8704, 8989, 9017, 9103, 9231, 9371, 9412, 9424, 9479, 9499, 9581, 9592, 9717, 9744, 9791, 9851, 9870
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya KR-756 result 06.06.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.