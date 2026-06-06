The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-756 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KH 881627

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KG 809822

Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KE 220078

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)

0367, 0616, 1015, 1123, 2047 2193, 3600, 3814, 3854, 4456 4516, 5775, 5847, 6019, 6936 7216, 8256, 8904, 9832

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0184, 1058, 3095, 3105, 5987, 7273

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0550, 1537, 1541, 1612 2289, 2956, 3015, 3168 3196, 3859, 4091, 4988 5234, 5300, 5369, 5575 5835, 6009, 7193, 7817 7973, 8168, 8200, 8361, 9408

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0052, 0072, 0148, 0204, 0493, 0592, 0609 0749, 0865, 0887, 0911, 1703, 1874, 1949 1981, 2010, 2053, 2237, 2799, 2888, 3103 3163, 3184, 3199, 3349, 3526, 3719, 3828 3834, 4214, 4272, 4418, 4489, 4687, 4875 4887, 5005, 5006, 5445, 5529, 5549, 5682 5718, 6223, 6330, 6375, 6448, 6579, 6939 7151, 7213, 7445, 7594, 7644, 7654, 7825 7952, 8070, 8312, 8497, 8590, 8614, 8672 8753, 8795, 8813, 9266, 9321, 9342, 9361, 9517, 9545, 9597, 9649, 9743, 9744

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0007, 0033, 0156, 0462, 0851, 0899, 0941 1279, 1355, 1426, 1509, 1518, 1521, 1526 1539, 1762, 1983, 2044, 2083, 2184, 2186 2251, 2348, 2484, 3473, 3490, 3666, 3794 3918, 4029, 4053, 4070, 4108, 4153, 4177 4225, 4325, 4383, 4437, 4503, 4561, 4598 4878, 5352, 5506, 5598, 5612, 5689, 5758 5779, 5844, 5873, 5879, 5881, 6040, 6058 6093, 6130, 6143, 6312, 6368, 6382, 6393 6612, 6614, 6646, 6654, 6776, 6789, 6839 6973, 7080, 7344, 7454, 7460, 7727, 7819 8031, 8076, 8102, 8186, 8387, 8632, 8744, 8815, 9074, 9155, 9349, 9423, 9607, 9700, 9882

Ninth prize: ₹100

0036, 0090, 0182, 0237, 0260, 0330, 0376, 0387, 0446 0533, 0721, 0784, 0802, 0834, 0952, 1092, 1095, 1124 1136, 1161, 1169, 1182, 1241, 1268, 1275, 1277, 1357 1358, 1400, 1413, 1415, 1555, 1563, 1638, 1735, 1747 1763, 1932, 1953, 2056, 2227, 2299, 2322, 2494, 2651 2673, 2676, 2807, 2898, 2976, 2979, 2984, 3265, 3439 3512, 3520, 3644, 3659, 3789, 3842, 4102, 4118, 4291 4308, 4375, 4670, 4748, 5055, 5235, 5236, 5261, 5460 5496, 5509, 5572, 5633, 5639, 5666, 5811, 5928, 5989 6082, 6105, 6144, 6169, 6205, 6374, 6396, 6611, 6632 6777, 6901, 6943, 7108, 7134, 7251, 7301, 7361, 7368 7586, 7630, 7681, 7702, 7742, 7776, 7802, 7883, 7966 7978, 8065, 8106, 8116, 8153, 8178, 8233, 8240, 8243 8411, 8434, 8468, 8517, 8605, 8660, 8762, 8799, 8885 9004, 9192, 9215, 9291, 9363, 9469, 9623, 9627, 9630 9636, 9639, 9717, 9731, 9803, 9806, 9841, 9914, 9964

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.