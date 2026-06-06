Thiruvananthapuram: The final decision on implementing the UDF’s election promise of free trips for women on KSRTC buses will be taken by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The file in this regard has been forwarded by the Transport Department to the Chief Minister, who will soon convene a meeting to finalise the details. The Chief Minister had announced that the programme would be implemented from June 15.

The file was passed on to the Chief Minister after the reports filed by the KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) were discussed at various administrative levels. Transport Minister C P John had earlier said that all women would be eligible for free travel on KSRTC buses.

The KSRTC has already submitted detailed figures regarding its potential losses when the scheme is implemented in various categories of buses. As per this data, the public carrier would suffer a loss of ₹112 crore over three months if travel is made free for women in all buses. The losses during the same period would be ₹57 crore if the scheme is implemented only in ordinary buses, ₹65 crore for city fast and ordinary buses and ₹90 crore for ordinary, fast passenger and super-fast services.

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The state government will have to provide funds to compensate for this loss, in addition to its existing financial aid to disburse salaries and pensions.

As per official data, 10-12 lakh women travel on KSRTC buses daily and the number is expected to rise when the free scheme is implemented. KSRTC authorities said that the programme could proceed only if the government transfers funds in advance to the public carrier, irrespective of the categories of buses chosen.