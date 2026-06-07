Mollywood’s beloved actor of emotions, Salim Kumar, will be laid to rest at his residence in North Paravur on Sunday evening. The veteran actor passed away on Saturday night at a private hospital in Kochi following health complications. He was 56. Known not only for his remarkable versatility on screen but also for openly expressing his political convictions, Salim Kumar remained a distinctive voice both within and beyond the film industry.

His body is currently placed at the North Paravur Town Hall for the public to pay their final respects. It will be taken to his residence by 1 pm, with funeral rites to be held at 3 pm. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and sons Chandu and Aaromal.

Since news of his demise emerged, hundreds of admirers have gathered outside the hospital for a final glimpse of the actor whose performances entertained and moved generations of Malayalis. Members of the Malayalam film fraternity, including Shwetha Menon, Ramesh Pisharody and Dileep, also reached the hospital.

Among those mourning his loss was Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who described Salim Kumar as a brother. “Malayalam cinema has lost a gifted talent, and I have lost a brother,” he said. Recalling their close association, Satheesan remembered him as a proud son of Paravur who stood firmly by his beliefs. “He proved time and again that not only comedy, but every form of acting was within his grasp. With one expression, he could make people laugh; with another, he could bring tears to their hearts,” he added.

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Born in North Paravur in 1969, Salim Kumar's journey from mimicry stages to the pinnacle of Malayalam cinema remains one of the industry's most inspiring success stories. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he appeared in over 300 films, establishing himself as a performer capable of effortlessly shifting between comedy, character-driven roles and deeply emotional performances.

His characters and dialogues became part of Kerala’s popular culture, with many of them continuing to be quoted in everyday conversations. Memorable performances in films such as CID Moosa, Pulival Kalyanam, Kalyanaraman, Kilichundan Mampazham and Thilakkam cemented his status as one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved entertainers.

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While audiences celebrated him as a comedy icon, Salim Kumar also earned widespread critical acclaim for his emotional performances. His portrayal in Adaminte Makan Abu won him both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, making him one of the few actors to successfully bridge mainstream comedy and serious cinema. His other accolades include the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005), Best Comedian for Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2013), and Best Story Writer for Karutha Joothan (2016). He also received the Kerala State Television Award for Best Actor in 2013.

Beyond acting, Salim Kumar explored filmmaking as a writer, director and producer. Projects such as Compartment, Karutha Joothan and Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam reflected his continued pursuit of storytelling through different creative avenues. With his passing, Malayalam cinema bids farewell to an artist whose extraordinary range, unforgettable characters and enduring connection with audiences secured him a lasting place in Kerala’s cultural landscape.