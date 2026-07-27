The image of a cockroach on its hind legs against a looming boot on a grimy floor has sparked a political controversy at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kerala. The virtual mascot of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has become a symbol of youth's resilience. While the student protests at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar concluded on a heroic note following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the cockroach has triggered tension at the university.

The MG University union released posters featuring a cockroach to promote the national conference, 'Discourses Beyond Boundaries: Sustainable Future in an Age of Conflict'. It is scheduled to be held at the university's Kottayam campus from August 3 to 6. The first poster showing two cockroaches in solidarity was released on social media on June 20, the day the CJP launched its indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. Subsequently, another was released on July 21, depicting a cockroach up against a boot, its antennae protruding daringly.

The row erupted after the university's interim Vice-Chancellor, Dr D Mavoothu, directed that posters featuring the cockroach mascot be removed from the campus, citing a circular prohibiting political content in programmes conducted using university funds.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans during a protest at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Thursday, July 23, 2026. Photo: PTI.

The union has refused to comply, arguing that the posters merely express solidarity with students' struggles and do not amount to political campaigning. "The cockroach has become a symbol of students' protests and their rights. As a students' union, it is our responsibility to stand with them and acknowledge their struggles," University Union Chairman Abhinav M told Onmanorama.

The union alleges that the VC's decision was driven by a "saffron" agenda. Mavoothu's appointment by the Governor had earlier drawn criticism over his membership in a teachers' organisation affiliated with the BJP.

The controversy follows the nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which began as an online campaign featuring an AI-generated cockroach mascot. Though not a real political party, the CJP evolved into a widely recognised symbol of student dissent, inspiring demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and across cities and campuses, including in Kerala.

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"It was following complaints lodged by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that the university administration objected to the posters," Abhinav said. Three days ago, the union released another conference poster featuring the widely circulated photograph of Rhiya Ahir standing with her arms outstretched before a police vehicle during protests in Mumbai. According to the union, both Ahir's image and the cockroach mascot have become powerful visual symbols of the student movement.

On July 25, the university issued a circular stating that no political activity or political content would be permitted at programmes conducted using university funds. It also made prior approval mandatory for the use of the university emblem and required the approving authority's name to be displayed on publicity materials.

The union, however, argues that the circular has been selectively invoked. "The university union fund is collected from students studying in colleges affiliated to the university. It exists to support student activities and represent students' interests," Abhinav said. "The protests in Delhi were about issues affecting students. There is nothing wrong with a students' union expressing solidarity with them."

He added that the union has no plans to remove the posters. "There are five boards installed across the campus. None of them carries the university emblem," he said.

University Union General Secretary Amal P S also criticised the Vice-Chancellor's stand. "He may not agree with the ideology that many students support, but that should not prevent the union from expressing students' concerns," Amal said.

Onmanorama attempted to contact Vice-Chancellor Dr D Mavoothu for a response, but he was unavailable for comment.