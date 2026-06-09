The Kerala High Court on Monday permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold theft to undertake further dismantling of certain temple artefacts for scientific examination.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar passed the order in the suo motu proceedings initiated by the court into the Gold misappropriation.

The order comes after the SIT had submitted a report on the findings of a report from the National Metallurgical Laboratory, Jamshedpur, based on a scientific examination of 36 samples collected in connection with two cases registered as part of the investigation. These include samples collected from various parts of the temple structure, including pillar plates and gold-plated idol components.

The SIT also submitted before the court a progress report on the investigation. According to the SIT, the NML report, read together with an earlier report from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), provides a clear picture of the methodology allegedly adopted in committing the offence.

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After examining the NML findings, the court observed that the report would significantly assist investigators in determining how the alleged gold pilferage was carried out at Sannidhanam.

“We have carefully gone through the comprehensive report submitted by the NML and find that it would go a long way in identifying the manner in which the pilferage of gold was carried out at Sannidhanam. The progress report contains a detailed narration of the events commencing from July 12, 2024 and culminating in the transportation of the Dwarapalaka idol plates, together with the specific manner in which the investigation has been conducted,” the court observed.

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The court recorded that the investigation has so far involved the examination of 408 witnesses. Investigators have also seized multiple hard disks containing records relating to the Sabarimala Temple Devaswom and sent them to the Kerala State Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

The SIT also informed the court that in 2019, Smart Creations, the shop where the removed gold-cladded items were taken for gold plating, had allegedly stripped gold cladding from temple artefacts using a specialised chemical known as 'stripping salt'. Samples of the substance have been forwarded to NML for scientific examination, with the results still awaited. They pointed out the cruciality of these findings in determining the exact method employed for stripping the gold from the artefacts.

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The SIT informed the court that while samples had already been collected from certain artefacts inside the Sabarimala Sreekovil, the examination of the Prabhamandalam plates and the upper door-frame plate could not be completed due to practical difficulties and objections raised during attempts to dismantle them. It argued that dismantling the artefacts and collecting samples was essential to accurately determine the quantity of gold cladding used.

Accepting the request, the High Court permitted the SIT to dismantle the Prabhamandalam plates and the upper door-frame plate, collect samples with the assistance of experts, and send them for laboratory analysis. The court observed that the exercise was necessary to establish the facts conclusively.

The court also recorded the SIT's submission that the investigation into the removal and disposal of the Dwarapalakas in 2025 was substantially complete and that a final report could be filed without further delay.

The court has posted the matter to June 18, when it will hear further developments on the case and identify the culpability of those involved.

(With LiveLaw inputs)