Kozhikode: In a major crackdown under Operation Toofan, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) with the support of Pantheerankavu Police seized around 400 kg of tobacco products and arrested a man involved in the transportation of the banned products.​

The accused, Abdul Zakir (28), a native of Kalimukku in Kasaragod district, was taken into custody on Thursday night. Police recovered approximately 15,000 packets of Hans tobacco products, weighing around 400 kg and valued at nearly ₹10 lakh, from his vehicle.

The contraband was concealed in 16 sacks inside his car. According to police, the tobacco products were being transported from Mysuru to Ernakulam via Kozhikode. Zakir was taken into custody near the Pantheerankavu toll plaza on NH 66 during a joint inspection conducted by Pantheerankavu Police and the DANSAF team based on confidential information received by the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted that he was transporting tobacco products in a similar manner around 10 times a month, the police said.​

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Police said intensified surveillance was continuing across Kozhikode city as part of Operation Toofan, a special enforcement drive jointly carried out by DANSAF and the Kozhikode City Police to curb the illegal trade and transportation of narcotic and tobacco products.