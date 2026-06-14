Living alone in a house, a retired teacher's usual routine would be cooking sparse meals for herself, looking up doctor's next appointment or waiting for video calls from her grandchildren abroad. It doesn't apply to Molly George, a 69-year-old retired biology teacher from Palakkad. She would be chalking out plans for trips and going through upcoming schedule of swimming competitions.

In just four years, she has won more than 50 medals in swimming competitions at the state, national and international levels. She has travelled solo across Africa, Russia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Abu Dhabi, and fulfilled a long-held dream of parasailing in Goa.

All of these adventures began only after her retirement. "I take loans and travel, then I come back and pay off the loans," said Molly George. In 2025, she even went trekking in Bhutan despite being told by the trek coordinator that it might be too difficult for her.

Molly George (69). Photo: Special Arrangement

Molly's journey as a competitive swimmer began unexpectedly. Growing up in Thodupuzha in Idukki district, she often swam with her cousins and siblings in rivulets near their home when she was around 14 years old. However, she stayed away from swimming for decades afterwards.

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Everything changed when she was 65. "While accompanying my brother on a boat, I swam in the Cheerakuzhy Dam to pick coconuts," she recalled. "I swam half the length of the dam in the confidence that my brother was present."

The following day, she felt even more confident and swam across the dam. "My brother recorded a video and my former student posted it on social media. It became viral," she said.

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Inspired by the incident, Molly decided to learn swimming professionally. She searched online for coaches, but her efforts did not bear fruit for nearly a year. The following year, she underwent eight days of swimming training and soon participated in state-level competitions in Kottayam, competing in the 500-metre freestyle and 100-metre backstroke events.

Molly George (69). Photo: Special Arrangement

"While returning home by bus after the competition, another sir who sat behind me told me he had seen my swimming, but that it needed to improve if I wanted to reach the national level," she said.

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She subsequently trained under him for 15 days. The effort paid off. In 2022, Molly travelled to Haryana for the national championships and won a bronze medal. Since then, she has competed extensively, winning 36 gold medals, 19 silver medals and four bronze medals.

Her achievements soon extended beyond India. In 2024, she participated in an international swimming competition in Sri Lanka and won three gold medals in the 65-plus category.

She also competed in the 14th Kerala Swimming Championship in October 2025, accredited by the Swimming Federation of India, where she secured one gold medal and four silver medals, including a silver in a group event. In December of the same year, she participated in a swimming competition organised by the Kerala Masters Games Association, Thrissur and won one gold medal and two silver medals.

Molly's life has been shaped by resilience both in and out of the pool. Her husband died just eight years into their marriage, leaving her to raise their two daughters alone. "Not having anybody to depend on made me independent," she said.

"My husband died when the construction of our house was ongoing. It took me years to finally get it completed. Then I had to sell it." Today, she lives alone in her own house in Alathur near the Gayathri River, a home that fulfilled a dream she once shared with her husband. One of her daughters currently lives in Muscat, while the other works as a teacher at a school nearby.

Molly's active lifestyle has not been without setbacks. During a trip to Kashmir, she suffered a fall and fractured her hand. Following the injury, doctors diagnosed her with severe osteoporosis. "For three months, I had to take injections. Afterwards, the doctor told me not to swim," she said. But Molly was not ready to heed the advice. "I feel like swimming makes the pain better. Also, it helps with my back pain. Moreover, swimming always makes me want to do more in life," Molly said.

Molly says she now looks forward to her granddaughter taking up the sport she loves. "The first day I took her for swimming, she told me, 'You can let go of me, Grandma. I will swim," Molly recalled.