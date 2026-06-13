Ghanasyam, a 16-year-old boy from Mala, is an early riser. It's not like he is bent on cracking entrance tests and needs to go through his lessons every morning. Instead, he does farming on 1.15 acres of land along with his father Vijayaraghavan. He sets out as early as 6am in the morning and spends hours in the farm. Of late, he has got another mission at hand. He intends to plant marigold flowers eyeing Onam.

What started as a hobby during the 2020 COVID pandemic lockdown is now a real occupation for him. Ghanasyam’s farmland has grown a variety of vegetables over the years including pumpkin, ash gourd, bitter gourd, cucumber, chilli, and tomato. His latest addition; marigold flowers would be ready by August. The flower typically requires 60 - 75 days to reach complete growth. He bought the seeds online.

Ghanasyam tending his plants. Photo: Special Arrangement

The farmland is spread over two locations: one near his own home and the other, adjacent to his ancestral house. “We have our own land of 1.15 acres and my brothers' land as well. Depending on the crop and the season, these lands are used alternatively,” says Vijayaraghavan. Organic fertilisers are primarily used in farming. Poultry manure and cow dung powder is used to boost crop yield and improve overall soil health.

For Ghanasyam, the rigorous routine has become a part of his life. “Everyday, I get up early in the morning and do a regular check on the plants. This is done to primarily ward off pests that may damage the plants,” says Ghanasyam. Once he is done with morning jobs at the farm, he leaves for school and returns by 6 in the evening after his special classes. Amidst this hectic schedule, Ghanasyam manages his passion and studies smoothly. He is currently awaiting Plus-One admission.

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His teachers vouch for his hardwork. "Ghanasyam is a well-spoken kid. Not only in academics, he excels in other co-curricular activities. He was even selected at the sub-district levels for sports and arts events as well,” says Litty, his class teacher from grade 8 to 10 at GVHSS Puthenchira.

Ghanasyam with his produce. Photo: Special Arrangement

Ghanasyam says his father is his inspiration. A farmer who primarily grows paddy and bananas, Vijayaraghavan has influenced his son from a very young age. In this age where children aim for professions like a doctor or an engineer, Ghanasyam has taken a different path for himself: to follow his passion and become an agricultural engineer. They sell their produce mostly at subsidised rates at school and to their acquaintances. Ghanasyam reserves a part of the returns as his pocket money.

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He was the recipient of the best student farmer award of 2024 from the Panchayat President. A native of Vellangallur Panchayat, Ghanasyam completed his primary education from Puthenchira GUPS and secondary education from GVHSS Puthenchira. He has a younger brother named Arjun who is studying in the seventh grade. His mother Shanti is a private bank employee.