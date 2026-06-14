Kozhikode: A first-year MBBS student at Kozhikode Government Medical College, who went missing from the campus on Saturday morning, was traced in Thane, Maharashtra, on Sunday.

The student, a native of Ilavampadam in Palakkad district, was reported missing after she left the hostel, reportedly telling her classmates that she was going to consult a doctor. According to fellow students, she had been under stress due to upcoming examinations.

As part of the investigation, Medical College Police examined CCTV footage from Kozhikode railway station, which confirmed her presence there. Police later learned that she had initially booked a ticket to Kannur station before subsequently travelling to Thane.

The breakthrough came after the student contacted her relatives by phone from Thane on Sunday. Based on information gathered during the investigation, Medical College Police alerted the Thane Police, who located her.

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A senior official of the medical college police station said the student's relatives are expected to bring her back home on Monday. "We have learnt that the student left the hostel room due to stress related to the exam. We will collect a statement from her after she arrives here," the official added. A missing case had been registered by the Medical College Police following a complaint from college authorities.