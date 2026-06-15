Karakurussi: At Kavinpadi in Karakurussi, FIFA World Cup fever has gone far beyond flex boards and banners. It now stands tall as a 12-foot golden replica of the trophy, bringing the tournament’s excitement right into the heart of the locality.

The replica has been built as part of an initiative led by the ACE Arts and Sports Forum and the local library at Kavinkad. Constructed using cement and iron, the 12-foot structure took several days to complete.

Decorated with flags of various countries, the installation has drawn the attention of residents and sports enthusiasts alike. The installation has also turned into a local point of interest, with visitors stopping by to take in the display and capture photographs. Organisers said the model was intended to bring the spirit of global football closer to people, especially the younger generation, while promoting sports culture in the region.

Karakurussi panchayat president Riyas Nalakath inaugurated the World Cup replica and presented it to the public. Club secretary M G Raghunath presided over the function. Club president S Sushanth and panchayat standing committee chairman Ali Askar also addressed the gathering.