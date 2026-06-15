Pathanamthitta: The Pathanamthitta district committee of the CPM has suspended former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, one of the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case. However, the party stopped short of taking any harsher disciplinary action against him.

Padmakumar, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), secured statutory bail in cases related to the alleged theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the alleged misappropriation of gold from the temple's door frames after completing the mandatory 90-day remand period.

A total of seven accused in the case have been granted bail so far. Five of them, including first accused Unnikrishnan Potti, were released on statutory bail, while two secured regular bail.

Those granted statutory bail include Unnikrishnan Potti, former administrative officer Murari Babu, who has since passed away, former executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar, former Travancore Devaswom Board president and commissioner N Vasu, and former executive officer S Sreekumar. Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and K S Baiju were granted regular bail by the court.

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The SIT investigation pertains to allegations of theft and misappropriation of gold used in the Dwarapalaka idols and temple door frames at the hill shrine. The probe led to the arrest of several former Devaswom Board officials and others connected to the temple administration.