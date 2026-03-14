Kollam: The Karunagappally police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of notorious criminal Aluva Athul, who was hacked to death in broad daylight at Puthiyakavu here on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Noufal, Faisal, Shinil Peter and Shamnad. Police said Noufal, Faisal and Shinil Peter were directly involved in attacking Athul with sharp weapons, while Shamnad drove the Innova car used by the assailants. The vehicle used in the crime has also been seized. According to police, the four accused had fled to different locations after the attack but were later tracked down and arrested from various parts of the city.

Investigators said the car in which Athul was travelling was rammed from behind by the assailants’ vehicle. The impact caused the car to veer off the road and fall into an excavated portion of the National Highway that is currently under construction. Athul was seated in the front passenger seat beside the driver, Manu, who is also an accused in the Gym Santosh murder case. Manu sustained injuries in the attack and has been hospitalised.

Police said the murder was allegedly carried out as an act of revenge. Athul had earlier attacked a person named Aneer on the day Gym Santosh was murdered. The accused arrested in the present case are believed to be part of the Kadathur gang, to which Aneer belongs.

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Athul was the prime accused in the murder of local gym owner Santosh, alias Gym Santosh, in Karunagappally on March 27, 2025. Santosh, who had earlier been out on bail in connection with a 2024 murder case, was attacked inside his house by a gang that allegedly included Athul. The assailants had reportedly broken into the house and killed him using weapons such as a hoe, a machete and an iron rod.

Athul had been released on bail on March 12 in the Santosh murder case. On Saturday, he was returning in a car after appearing at the police station as part of his bail conditions when the attack took place. Police said while the main accused has been arrested, efforts are underway to identify and nab other accomplices and the person who allegedly planned the attack.