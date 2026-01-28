Konni: A woman plantation worker was injured while fleeing after sighting a tiger at Plankad Thavaarna in the Kumbazha estate of Harrison Malayalam Plantation. The injured woman was identified as Mini (47), the wife of Shaji Parakkamannil in Chengara.

The incident happened on Tuesday, around 5.30 am, when she saw the tiger in torchlight while heading to work through the plantation with her husband. As the tiger walked towards them, they fled, during which Mini fell into a ditch dug for planting rubber.

Mini sustained a fracture to her left shoulder and was treated initially at the taluk hospital before being shifted to a private hospital.

Following this incident, other workers and the estate supervisor were alerted about the animal's presence. Shaji stated that the tiger was sighted about 15 feet away while they were heading to the plantation with a torch.

“We fled as the tiger walked towards us,” he said. He added that the tiger was relatively large. Although he has often seen tuskers in the plantation, this was the first time a tiger had been spotted in his many years at the plantation.

Last Thursday night, youngsters riding a motorcycle along a road in Chemmani estate of the Vanchinadu Estate Group also reported seeing a tiger. On Wednesday night, a tapping worker encountered a tiger at the nearby Kumbazha estate of Harrison Malayalam Plantation.

Workers are now complaining that despite frequent sightings of the tiger in several places, the forest department has not taken adequate precautionary measures. On both occasions, workers narrowly escaped unhurt. They warn of a serious situation unless the forest department takes immediate action.

Complaint over denial of treatment

Meanwhile, allegations were raised about Mini being denied proper treatment at the Konni Medical College Hospital after sustaining injuries while fleeing from the tiger.

Following her fall, she was first taken to the taluk hospital, where an X-ray revealed a fracture in her shoulder. She was then referred to the medical college. At the casualty, she consulted an orthopaedic doctor. However, according to her husband, Shaji, the doctor merely advised medicines despite the fracture and sent them back. Subsequently, they sought treatment at a private hospital in Konni. Hospital authorities informed that the complaint would be brought to the notice of the superintendent.

Surveillance camera installed

Konni MLA K U Janeesh Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer Ayush Kumar Kory and Range Officer Anil Kumar visited the Kumbazha estate of Harrison Malayalam Plantation, where the woman worker was injured while fleeing after sighting a tiger. They held discussions with the estate manager and workers’ representatives at the Harrison Estate Bungalow. The forest department has installed surveillance cameras in the estate. In addition to initiating night patrols and drone surveillance, steps will also be taken to set up a cage, the MLA said