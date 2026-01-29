Thiruvananthapuram: Minutes after Finance Minister KN Balagopal concluded the presentation of Kerala Budget on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan accused the LDF government of cheating the people ahead of the Assembly polls. Addressing the media here, the Congress MLA said the Pinarayi Vijayan government had come up with grand development plans because it was certain of losing the upcoming elections.

“People won’t believe this budget. It announces plans that were not implemented over the last 10 years. A Budget is an annual financial statement, but the LDF government has turned it into a political document to deceive the people ahead of the polls,” Satheesan said.

He alleged that the government’s expenditure performance was poor, with only 38 per cent of the current financial year’s plan outlay spent so far. “Only one month is left for spending, as the election schedule is expected to be announced by mid-March. Normally, previous governments increased the plan size by 15 to 20 per cent towards the end of their term. However, under the Pinarayi government, the plan size remained stagnant. Though it was recently increased by ₹2,000 crore, expenditure stands at just 38 per cent. Earlier, the plan size was even cut by 50 per cent,” he said.

Satheesan also criticised the LDF government for imposing restrictions on the treasury.

Referring to welfare pensions, he said the LDF had promised during the last Assembly elections to raise the pension to ₹2,500, but failed to fulfil the assurance.

“The pension was increased from ₹1,600 to ₹2,000 only ahead of the local body elections. Even in today’s budget, there is no announcement on further hikes,” he said.

He also mocked the CPM for claiming credit for introducing welfare pensions in the state, stating that former Chief Minister R Sankar had introduced pensions for senior citizens and widows in Kerala.

Talking about the state’s failure in market intervention, the Leader of the Opposition said Kerala had recorded the highest retail inflation rate in the country. He pointed out that this was acknowledged in the Economic Review published by the state government itself.

“An announcement on the Pay Commission has been made only now because the LDF is sure it will not return to power. The responsibility of implementing the Pay Commission recommendations will fall on the next government. Dearness Allowance arrears amounting to nearly ₹1 lakh crore will also be passed on to the next government,” he alleged.

Satheesan further accused the CPM-led government of failing to utilise funds allocated to address human–wildlife conflict in the state, noting that only 40 per cent of the funds allotted in the previous Budget had been spent.

“KIIFB projects have come to a halt. Paddy conservation has also come to a standstill. Arrears under the Karunya scheme have crossed several crores. Welfare funds for SC/ST communities were reduced last year,” he said.

Claiming that the Budget had no relevance to Kerala’s needs, Satheesan asserted that the UDF would return to power in the state and present the next Budget.