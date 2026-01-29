Kerala Budget 2026 highlights: Pay revision, DA/DR dues, ₹14,500 for welfare pensions and more
The Kerala Budget presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal outlines a wide-ranging policy roadmap that balances fiscal consolidation with strong social welfare and infrastructure spending. From announcing the 12th Pay Revision Commission and a shift to an assured pension scheme, to allocating ₹5,217 crore for MC Road development and ₹14,500 crore for welfare pensions, the budget places equal emphasis on employee benefits, transport infrastructure, care economy and job creation.
Salaries, wages & employee benefits
- Anganwadi workers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000
- Anganwadi helpers’ monthly wages increased by ₹500
- ASHA workers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000
- Pre-primary teachers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000
- School kitchen workers’ daily wages increased by ₹25
- Literacy motivators’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000
- Contract and daily wage employees to get 5% hike in daily wages
- Journalists’ pension increased by ₹1,500 per month
- Librarians’ monthly allowance increased by ₹1,000
Pensions & social security
- Welfare and social security pensions enhanced to ₹2,000 per month
- ₹14,500 crore earmarked for welfare pensions
- Cancer, leprosy, AIDS and TB patients’ monthly pension increased by ₹1,000
Pay revision, DA/DR & service conditions
- Five-year wage revision principle reaffirmed
- 12th Pay Revision Commission announced; report within three months
- All pending DA and DR arrears for employees and pensioners to be fully paid
- One DA instalment with February salary
- Remaining DA/DR instalments with March salary
- DA/DR arrears to be cleared in phases; first instalment in the budget year
- Government employees’ House Building Advance scheme to be restored
Pension reforms
- Assured Pension Scheme to replace contributory pension scheme from April 1
- Assured pension capped at 50% of basic pay
- Dearness relief to be allowed under assured pension
- Option to switch from NPS to assured pension
Health & social welfare
- Life Saver Scheme for road accident victims: cashless treatment for first five days
- ₹30 crore for SMA drug provision under KARE rare disease scheme
- MENOPAUSE clinics in district hospitals: ₹3 crore
- New health insurance scheme for families outside Karunya scheme limits: ₹50 crore
- Accident life insurance scheme for students (Classes 1–12): ₹15 crore
Care economy & elderly welfare
- Government subsidy for setting up retirement homes: ₹30 crore
- On-call volunteer services for elderly living alone: ₹10 crore
Women, children & family welfare
- Chief Minister’s Women Safety Scheme: ₹3,720 crore
- Kudumbashree marketing and distribution network: ₹22.27 crore
Local self-government & decentralisation
- General-purpose fund for local bodies: ₹3,237 crore
- Maintenance fund: ₹4,316 crore
- Plan fund: ₹10,189 crore
- Honorarium hike for panchayat members and councillors
- Welfare fund for former local body representatives
Transport & infrastructure
- Thiruvananthapuram–Angamaly MC Road development via KIIFB: ₹5,217 crore
- Bypasses at Kilimanoor, Nilamel, Chadayamangalam, Ayoor, Pandalam and Chengannur
- Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod RRTS preliminary works: ₹100 crore
- Kattappana–Theni tunnel road feasibility study: ₹10 crore
Urban development & governance
- Finance Tower to be set up in Kochi
- Sales tax check posts to be upgraded with advanced GST surveillance systems
Agriculture & allied sectors:Allocation for agriculture and allied sectors: ₹2,071.95 crore
Education & skill development
- Special enrichment programme for quality education in tribal areas: ₹60 crore
- Global school for skill development and training: ₹10 crore
Employment & livelihoods
- Work Near Home programme expansion: ₹150 crore
- Chief Minister’s Connect to Work Scholarship Scheme: ₹400 crore
- Additional ₹1,000 crore for employment guarantee scheme
- Gig hub with modern facilities for gig workers: ₹20 crore
Industry, technology & startups
- Kochi Infopark Cyber Valley (AI and advanced tech) via PPP: ₹30 crore
- Critical Minerals Mission: ₹100 crore
- Defence corridor: ₹50 crore
Ports, minerals & investment corridors
- Rare earth corridor linking Vizhinjam port with Chavara and Kochi
- Expected investments: ₹42,000 crore
- Employment generation target: ₹50,000 crore
Energy, environment & transport transition
- ₹40,000 one-time scrappage bonus for replacing old petrol and diesel autorickshaws with electric autos
- 2% interest subsidy on loans for electric autorickshaws
- Solar-based charging units at auto stands: ₹20 crore
Tributes, culture & research
- VS Centre in Thiruvananthapuram: ₹20 crore
- Sheikh Zainudheen Makhdoom II Historical Research Centre, Ponnani: ₹3 crore
- Ayyankali Study Centre: ₹1.5 crore
- Kavarikulam Kandan Kumaran Study Centre: ₹1.5 crore
- Mar Ivanios Museum: ₹1.5 crore
- Kerala Kalamandalam permanent venues: ₹10 crore
- Centre for Development Studies upgrade: ₹10 crore
- Revenue administration & citizen services
- Taxpayer awards and recognition: ₹5 crore
- Nativity card scheme for all Kerala residents: ₹20 crore
Macro economy & fiscal position
- Expected revenue receipts: ₹1.82 lakh crore
- Total expenditure: ₹2.4 lakh crore
- Effective capital expenditure: ₹30,961.48 crore
- Revenue deficit: ₹34,587 crore (2.12% of GSDP)
- Fiscal deficit: ₹55,420 crore (3.4% of GSDP)
- Increase in revenue receipts expected: ₹45,889.49 crore
- Own tax revenue increase target: ₹10,271.51 crore
- Non-tax revenue increase target: ₹1,595.05 crore