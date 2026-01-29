The Kerala Budget presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal outlines a wide-ranging policy roadmap that balances fiscal consolidation with strong social welfare and infrastructure spending. From announcing the 12th Pay Revision Commission and a shift to an assured pension scheme, to allocating ₹5,217 crore for MC Road development and ₹14,500 crore for welfare pensions, the budget places equal emphasis on employee benefits, transport infrastructure, care economy and job creation.

Salaries, wages & employee benefits

Anganwadi workers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000

Anganwadi helpers’ monthly wages increased by ₹500

ASHA workers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000

Pre-primary teachers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000

School kitchen workers’ daily wages increased by ₹25

Literacy motivators’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000

Contract and daily wage employees to get 5% hike in daily wages

Journalists’ pension increased by ₹1,500 per month

Librarians’ monthly allowance increased by ₹1,000

Pensions & social security

Welfare and social security pensions enhanced to ₹2,000 per month

₹14,500 crore earmarked for welfare pensions

Cancer, leprosy, AIDS and TB patients’ monthly pension increased by ₹1,000

Pay revision, DA/DR & service conditions

Five-year wage revision principle reaffirmed

12th Pay Revision Commission announced; report within three months

All pending DA and DR arrears for employees and pensioners to be fully paid

One DA instalment with February salary

Remaining DA/DR instalments with March salary

DA/DR arrears to be cleared in phases; first instalment in the budget year

Government employees’ House Building Advance scheme to be restored

Pension reforms

Assured Pension Scheme to replace contributory pension scheme from April 1

Assured pension capped at 50% of basic pay

Dearness relief to be allowed under assured pension

Option to switch from NPS to assured pension

Health & social welfare

Life Saver Scheme for road accident victims: cashless treatment for first five days

₹30 crore for SMA drug provision under KARE rare disease scheme

MENOPAUSE clinics in district hospitals: ₹3 crore

New health insurance scheme for families outside Karunya scheme limits: ₹50 crore

Accident life insurance scheme for students (Classes 1–12): ₹15 crore

Care economy & elderly welfare

Government subsidy for setting up retirement homes: ₹30 crore

On-call volunteer services for elderly living alone: ₹10 crore

Women, children & family welfare

Chief Minister’s Women Safety Scheme: ₹3,720 crore

Kudumbashree marketing and distribution network: ₹22.27 crore

Local self-government & decentralisation

General-purpose fund for local bodies: ₹3,237 crore

Maintenance fund: ₹4,316 crore

Plan fund: ₹10,189 crore

Honorarium hike for panchayat members and councillors

Welfare fund for former local body representatives

Transport & infrastructure

Thiruvananthapuram–Angamaly MC Road development via KIIFB: ₹5,217 crore

Bypasses at Kilimanoor, Nilamel, Chadayamangalam, Ayoor, Pandalam and Chengannur

Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod RRTS preliminary works: ₹100 crore

Kattappana–Theni tunnel road feasibility study: ₹10 crore

Urban development & governance

Finance Tower to be set up in Kochi

Sales tax check posts to be upgraded with advanced GST surveillance systems

Agriculture & allied sectors:Allocation for agriculture and allied sectors: ₹2,071.95 crore

Education & skill development

Special enrichment programme for quality education in tribal areas: ₹60 crore

Global school for skill development and training: ₹10 crore

Employment & livelihoods

Work Near Home programme expansion: ₹150 crore

Chief Minister’s Connect to Work Scholarship Scheme: ₹400 crore

Additional ₹1,000 crore for employment guarantee scheme

Gig hub with modern facilities for gig workers: ₹20 crore

Industry, technology & startups

Kochi Infopark Cyber Valley (AI and advanced tech) via PPP: ₹30 crore

Critical Minerals Mission: ₹100 crore

Defence corridor: ₹50 crore

Ports, minerals & investment corridors

Rare earth corridor linking Vizhinjam port with Chavara and Kochi

Expected investments: ₹42,000 crore

Employment generation target: ₹50,000 crore

Energy, environment & transport transition

₹40,000 one-time scrappage bonus for replacing old petrol and diesel autorickshaws with electric autos

2% interest subsidy on loans for electric autorickshaws

Solar-based charging units at auto stands: ₹20 crore

Tributes, culture & research

VS Centre in Thiruvananthapuram: ₹20 crore

Sheikh Zainudheen Makhdoom II Historical Research Centre, Ponnani: ₹3 crore

Ayyankali Study Centre: ₹1.5 crore

Kavarikulam Kandan Kumaran Study Centre: ₹1.5 crore

Mar Ivanios Museum: ₹1.5 crore

Kerala Kalamandalam permanent venues: ₹10 crore

Centre for Development Studies upgrade: ₹10 crore

Revenue administration & citizen services

Taxpayer awards and recognition: ₹5 crore

Nativity card scheme for all Kerala residents: ₹20 crore

Macro economy & fiscal position