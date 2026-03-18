Kozhikode: Saleem Madavoor, the state general secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), will contest as an independent candidate backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Koduvally Assembly constituency.

Confirming his candidature, Saleem said he will not be contesting as an RJD representative but as an independent with LDF support. He had earlier indicated that he would enter the fray from Koduvally if the RJD leadership decided against fielding him as an LDF candidate in Vadakara.

At a recent leadership meeting in Kozhikode, the RJD had demanded that the LDF allocate three additional Assembly seats to the party, including Koduvally. However, the front declined the request. On Wednesday, the RJD announced its list of three candidates, with Saleem not included.

“I am contesting as a completely independent candidate in Koduvally. It has no connection with the RJD. My role in the party will be decided after the election,” Saleem said. He added that there are no technical hurdles in contesting as an independent while continuing as a party office-bearer, and claimed he has the support of several RJD leaders for his decision.

Koduvally has traditionally been a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). However, in the 2016 Kerala Legislative Assembly election, LDF-backed independent Karat Razak secured a surprise victory by a narrow margin of 573 votes.

The IUML regained the seat in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election, when M K Muneer defeated Razak by 6,344 votes.

This time, the IUML has fielded P K Firoz, a leader of its youth wing, the Muslim Youth League, as its candidate in the constituency.