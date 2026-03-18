Kochi: A corruption case against Kochi Mayor V K Minimol has escalated into a major political flashpoint, with the LDF intensifying protests and demanding her resignation after a vigilance court declared that a detailed probe into the case is "highly necessary". The development has dealt a setback to the ruling UDF in Kochi.

The Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Muvattupuzha, observed that the return of allegedly misappropriated funds does not "wipe off criminal liability," providing the opposition LDF with a strong political plank. Following this, the LDF has launched protests against the mayor.

The case dates back to Minimol's tenure as councillor of the Palarivattom division between 2015 and 2020. According to a complaint filed by BB Ajayan, secretary of the Peringottu Residents Association, a private construction firm had deposited ₹5 lakh with the association as security to cover potential damage to Kalavath Cross Road caused by trucks transporting materials for an apartment project in the locality.

The complaint alleges that in 2018, Minimol persuaded the association to hand over ₹3 lakh from this deposit, assuring them she would facilitate road repairs using her official position. However, it was later found that the Kochi Corporation had fully funded the repairs, and the ₹3 lakh collected by the then councillor was never used for the purpose.

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A preliminary enquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) confirmed that the money had been received. However, the agency initially recommended closing the case on the grounds that Minimol had returned the amount in February 2021.

Rejecting this recommendation, Special Judge Rajesh G stated in his order: "The amount was allegedly collected by making use of her official position as a Councillor... Prima facie the materials would disclose criminal misconduct. The subsequent repayment of the amount after filing the present complaint would not wipe off the criminal liability."

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The court has now directed the complainant to obtain the required sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act to proceed with a full-fledged investigation. Seizing on the court's observations, the LDF has stepped up its offensive. The CPM district secretariat issued a strong statement calling for the mayor's immediate resignation, framing the issue as a breach of public trust.

"Accepting ₹3 lakh as a public representative for the maintenance of a public road is illegal. VK Minimol has misused the trust placed in her and is not fit to continue as the Mayor of Kochi Corporation," the LDF statement said. The opposition is expected to use the court's direction as a key campaign issue in the run-up to the local body elections, alleging systemic corruption in the UDF-led corporation.

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Responding to the allegations, Minimol dismissed them as politically motivated and termed the vigilance inquiry "one-sided". "The preliminary inquiry appears to have been conducted without hearing my side. Due to personal animosity, several complaints were filed earlier, all of which were dismissed because the complainants failed to produce evidence. The members of the association are aware of the true facts," she said.

The mayor added that she has not yet received an official notice regarding the court's order and would decide on her legal course of action after reviewing the documents.

Meanwhile, the LDF has indicated that its protests will intensify in the coming days. "We will intensify the protests. Today also the CPM district committee has conducted a protest march to the corporation office demanding her resignation. Minimol is not eligible to continue as the mayor," said V A Sreejith, LDF's parliamentary party leader in the corporation.

As the complainant moves to secure the necessary sanction to register a formal FIR, the Kochi Corporation is bracing for a period of heightened political confrontation.