Kozhikode: At the ‘Lakshya26’ camp held in Wayanad in January, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan set out a clear roadmap for the Congress to win 100 seats in Kerala Assembly elections. The plan was prepared with the support of political strategists. It reflected a sharp understanding of the stakes. Out of power since 2016, the party faced a decisive election that would shape its future in Kerala.

What followed was a systematic and professional campaign marked by unusual unity. The Congress delivered one of its strongest performances in the state. It won 63 seats on its own, the highest number it has secured in a Kerala Assembly election. The result re-established the party as the dominant force within the United Democratic Front (UDF).

According to Election Commission data, the Congress secured a vote share of 28.8%. The CPM polled 21.77%. The gap underlined the scale of the party’s resurgence.

A key factor was the emphasis on unity. Taking a cue from Rahul Gandhi, who said the run-up should resemble a “group dance, not a solo performance," the state leadership worked to minimise factionalism. The message resonated across the organisation. It ensured coordination rather than internal competition.

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Despite sporadic reports of disagreements, the leadership contained tensions. Some MPs, including former KPCC president K Sudhakaran, had expressed interest in contesting Assembly seats. Seat-sharing arrangements were handled smoothly. Local-level conflicts were largely kept in check. The party remained focused on voter outreach and campaign execution. This cohesion helped rebuild public confidence after a decade in opposition.

The groundwork had been laid earlier through strong performances in bypolls in Palakkad and Nilambur, and in the local body elections in December 2025. After these results, a team led by political strategist Sunil Kanugolu conducted extensive surveys. The findings helped candidate selection and campaign messaging.

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At the organisational level, the All India Congress Committee set up a screening committee led by Madhusudan Mistry. The party prioritised winnable candidates. It made a conscious effort to include youth and women. Social and regional balance was maintained.

The campaign struck a chord through welfare promises, particularly the Indira Guarantees. These appealed to voters facing economic pressure. Star campaigners, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, highlighted these assurances in rallies.

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The party also tailored its messaging to local issues. The Sabarimala gold theft controversy was projected as a major issue against the ruling front. Congress leaders also pushed the narrative of an alleged CPM-BJP understanding from the early stages of the campaign.

Satheesan’s leadership played a crucial role in shaping the party’s image. His reputation as a crisis manager was reinforced through decisive interventions. He took a firm stand when sexual harassment allegations emerged against party MLA Rahul Mankootathil. He opposed the entry of P V Anvar into the UDF ahead of the Nilambur bypoll. His measured response to criticism from Vellappally Natesan strengthened his image as a composed leader.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and senior leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala ensured that the campaign machinery functioned in a coordinated manner. The party’s social media and public relations efforts amplified a narrative that tapped into anti-incumbency sentiment. Concerns over governance, unemployment and rising cost of living contributed to a mood for change after LDF’s two consecutive terms in power.

The Congress also benefited from the organisational strength of allies such as the Indian Union Muslim League in key regions. By winning 63 seats independently, just eight short of a majority, it asserted its dominance within the UDF and reduced perceptions of dependence on allies.

The strategy of fielding rebel CPM leaders as Independents in select constituencies yielded results. V Kunhikrishnan (Payyannur), T K Govindan (Taliparamba) and G Sudhakaran (Ambalappuzha) won their seats. During the campaign, Satheesan urged Congress workers to engage constructively with LDF cadre. He described them as potential allies rather than adversaries. This approach sought to attract Left-leaning voters. He also projected the Congress in Kerala as a party rooted in Left-of-centre values, while arguing that the CPM had drifted from its ideological position.

Regionally, the UDF swept all seats in five districts. It recorded strong performances in Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Wayanad. In Malappuram, the Congress won all five seats it contested, including Ponnani. In Thavanur, district Congress committee president V S Joy defeated former Minister K T Jaleel. Kozhikode saw breakthroughs in Koyilandy, Nadapuram and Elathur. In Kasaragod, the party won Uduma and Trikaripur.

Women candidates also performed well. Seven were elected: Usha Vijayan (Mananthavady), Vidya Balakrishnan (Elathur), K A Thulasi (Kongad), Uma Thomas (Thrikkakara), Shanimol Usman (Aroor), Bindu Krishna (Kollam) and Ramya Haridas (Chirayinkeezhu). Several young leaders also won, including K M Abhijith (Nadapuram), O Sooraj (Balussery) and A D Thomas (Alappuzha).

At the national level, the victory is significant for the Congress at a time when the BJP-led NDA is expanding its presence across states. The Kerala result offers a morale boost and could strengthen the party’s prospects in the Rajya Sabha.

The immediate challenge is government formation. The selection of the Chief Minister remains crucial. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the contenders along with Satheesan. He has said the party will follow its established process. The AICC leadership will take a decision after consultation.

Reacting to the victory, Satheesan described it as a model for the nation. He said it reflected a triumph of secular values. “People voted for us irrespective of caste, religion, or community,” he said.