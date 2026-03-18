Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge-sheet against United Nurses Association (UNA) National President Jasmin Sha and seven others in connection with an alleged ₹1.44 crore money laundering case involving misappropriation of association funds.

The prosecution complaint was submitted on March 16 before the Special Judge (SPE/CBI)-I court in Ernakulam, following an extensive investigation into financial irregularities that allegedly took place between 2017 and 2019.

According to the ED, the case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Thrissur Crime Branch, which pointed to large-scale violations of UNA's financial bylaws. The probe found that Jasmin Sha, along with his wife Shabna MA and six others - Shoby Joseph, Bibin N Paul, Nidhin Mohan, Jithu PD, Sujanapal AK, and Sudheep MV - allegedly conspired to divert association funds for personal use.

The ED alleged that the accused forged documents and manipulated internal procedures to siphon off membership funds into their personal bank accounts. These funds were subsequently used for private expenses, generating what the agency has termed "proceeds of crime.”

Ahead of filing the charge-sheet, the ED had issued a Provisional Attachment Order on March 9, 2026, attaching assets worth ₹1.44 crore. The attached properties include land parcels located in Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, and Thrissur districts, as well as fixed deposits and bank balances held in the names of the accused.

All eight individuals named in the charge-sheet have been examined, and their statements were recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED said that it will pursue the case through trial and seek final confiscation of the attached assets upon conviction, to recover the proceeds of crime.