Kizhakkambalam: Mohammed Arif, a Class 9 student of Mar Kurilos HSS in Pattimattam, has clinched first place at the Science Festival held at the south India level.

Mohammed secured the top prize in the robotics category at the Southern India Science Fair held in Hyderabad. Prior to this, he had won second place in the robotics category at the state-level science festival.

He achieved this feat by integrating a driving simulator game with manual steering using EMC utility software. The system converts the analogue input from the steering wheel into gaming data, allowing the on-screen car to turn in sync with the wheel. Arif’s setup for the competition even included a clutch.

This innovative, low-cost system is designed to provide new drivers with safe, hands-on practice before they get behind the wheel of real vehicles.