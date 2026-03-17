At least 400 people were killed and 250 injured in an air strike by Pakistan on a drug users rehabilitation hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the deputy spokesman of the Afghan Taliban government said on Tuesday.

Pakistan rejected the claim as false and misleading. Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a post on social media platform X that Pakistan had targeted "military installations" and "terrorist support infrastructure" in Kabul and Nangarhar.

It said the targeted sites included facilities hosting ammunition and equipment used by Afghan Taliban militants and "Fitna al-Khawarij" fighters, a term Pakistan uses for militants. Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fighting between the two nations erupted last month with Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan that Islamabad said targeted militant strongholds. Afghanistan called the strikes a violation of its sovereignty and launched its own attacks.

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Militancy has been a contentious issue between the neighbouring allies-turned-foes, with Islamabad saying Kabul provides a haven to militants launching attacks on Pakistan. The Taliban deny the allegation, saying tackling militancy is Pakistan's internal problem.