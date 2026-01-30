Thrissur: A clash broke out during a Youth Congress march to the Thrissur Collectorate on Friday in protest against the Sabarimala gold scam.

Police used water cannons four times after protesters attempted to breach barricades and enter the Collectorate premises. Tension escalated when activists refused to disperse and police moved in to arrest and remove them, leading to scuffles.

Police detained Youth Congress state president O J Jenish and general secretary C Pramod and took them to the West Police Station. Their detention sparked anger among protesters, resulting in further clashes.

Around 20 Youth Congress activists were taken into custody and later released on bail. The party alleged that police assaulted its workers during the protest.

Jenish and Pramod were among those injured in the clash and were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Senior Congress leaders, including Benny Behanan MP and former DCC president Jose Valloor, reached the police station after being informed of the incident. Following their intervention, the two injured were taken to the hospital.

The Youth Congress leadership said they would continue the protests over the Sabarimala scam.