Thiruvananthapuram: A Civil Police Officer and two others were arrested on Friday for assaulting the Nagarur Police SI who was on duty at the Shiva Temple at Vellalloor during the Naadanpaattu festival.

The accused, identified as Aromal (27), Chandu (32), and Adithyan (21), have been arrested and booked under sections 132, 194(2), and 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. They are to be produced before the Magistrate on Friday. Chandu is a CPO at the Pallikkal Police Station.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Thursday at the Shiva Temple at Vellalloor, where SI Anzar N was on duty during the Naadanpaattu festival. The accused were allegedly fighting among themselves and causing a ruckus, SI Anzar told Onmanorama.

"They kept fighting among themselves, disrupting the event, so we intervened to stop them. This went on for about four to five times until we asked that the programme be wrapped up and requested everyone to leave the premises," Anzar told Onmanorama.

The fight broke out again as the venue was being cleared. This led Anzar to intervene, asking the trio to disperse. Provoked by his involvement, one of the accused pushed him into the nearby ditch. According to the FIR, they also ripped off the SI's badge and obstructed him in the performance of his duty.

Following the incident, Anzar, who had sustained minor injuries in the fall, was taken to a nearby hospital and is reported to be recovering fine.